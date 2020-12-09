Kisan Andolan: Farmers turned down the government’s proposal, saying the movement will intensify; Stung on demand to repeal agricultural laws

Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Farmers’ organizations rejected the proposals received from the government. After the proposal sent by the government, the farmer leaders held a meeting on the Indus border. After the meeting, the leader of the revolutionary farmers union Darshan Pal said that we reject the government’s proposal. Farmers Protest said that demonstrations will continue throughout the country. We will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway and the Delhi-Agra highway till December 12 and picket on December 14. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, request to repeal new agricultural laws

Explain that the farmers have already made it clear that they will not accept any option except to repeal the three agricultural laws. However, he said that if the government sends another proposal, then we can consider it.

After the meeting, the farmers’ organizations said that on December 14, we will gherao BJP offices and protest in many parts of the country. We are also calling farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi.

All three farm laws should be repealed. This is our demand.

On the other hand, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, who stood on the Indus border, has said that all three agricultural laws should be repealed. This is our demand.

Amidst all this, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has once again reached home to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Let us know that earlier in the midst of the ongoing demonstration on the new agricultural laws (News Farms Law 2020), the central government had given written trust to the farmers on the MSP.

The government had also proposed necessary amendments on at least 7 issues, one of which is to remove the apprehensions of weakening the mandi system. In the draft proposal sent to the thirteen agitating peasant organizations, the government also said that it was ready to give all necessary clarifications on their concerns about the new agricultural laws implemented in September, but it had also given the agitation to withdraw the agitating farmers. There is no mention about the main demand of

After meeting 13 leaders of farmers associations on Tuesday night, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government will send a draft proposal on important issues raised by farmers in relation to the three agricultural laws. However, there was no result in the meeting with farmer leaders, who are insisting on withdrawing these laws. The sixth round of talks between the government and leaders of farmer organizations was proposed on Wednesday morning, which was canceled.

In the draft proposal sent by Vivek Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, it has been said that the Government is ready to openly consider the objections of the farmers regarding the new agricultural laws. It said, ‘The government has tried to address the concerns of farmers with an open heart and with respect. The government appeals to the farmers ‘organizations to end their agitation.’

On the apprehension of farmers that the mandi system is weak after the new laws, the government said that amendments can be made, where the state governments can register businessmen working outside the mandis. State governments can also impose taxes and cess on them, as they used to do in APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) mandi. On concerns that farmers could be cheated, as anyone holding a PAN card would be allowed to do business outside the APMC mandis, the government said it empowered the state government to dismiss such apprehensions It is possible to register such businessmen and make rules based on local conditions of farmers.