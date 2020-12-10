Entertainment

Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ ultimatum after the government’s assurance – ‘Time till December 10 – If the laws are not canceled …’

December 10, 2020
Kisan Andolan: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a press conference on Thursday amid the ongoing protests across the country regarding the agricultural laws. During this time, the central government has once again made it clear that agricultural laws will not be withdrawn, but amendments can be made to address the objections and doubts of farmers. The Agriculture Minister said that the government is also ready to give confidence in writing. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the farmers should consider the proposal sent by the government and the government is ready whenever they want to talk. Also Read – Farmers Protest: People are reducing the problems of farmers with washing machines, wifi in the farmers movement

After the press conference of the Agriculture Minister, the farmers held the press conference. Farmer leader Buta Singh said, ‘We have given an ultimatum till December 10. If the Prime Minister does not listen to us and does not repeal the law, then we will block the railway track. In today’s meeting, it was decided that all the people of the country will get on the tracks. The Samyukta Kisan Manch will set a date and announce it.

At the same time, Balbir Singh Rajewal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said, “The Central Government has accepted that the laws have been made for the traders. If agriculture is a state subject, then they do not have the right to make laws about it.

