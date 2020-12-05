Kisan Andolan: Farmers who took their own food for talks with central government, sat in Vigyan Bhawan and ate it

New Delhi: The farmers, who came for the fifth round of talks with the central government, took their food with them. During the break in the middle of the meeting with the ministers of the central government, the farmers sat together and ate their food at the venue. This food for the farmers had arrived with a tax service vehicle. The vehicle reached the venue shortly before the break during the meeting. Also Read – Farmer Protest 2020: Talk of fifth round starts in Vigyan Bhawan, Government ready to give written assurance about minimum support price

Let me tell you that this is not the first time that the farmers have arrived with their food for the meeting. Earlier on December 3, during the fourth round of talks, he had also taken his food. Also Read – Farmers 5th Round Talk with Govt Live Update: 5th round meeting between farmer leaders and government begins

#WATCH Delhi: Farmer leaders, present at the fifth round of talks with Central Government, have food that they had carried to the venue. Also Read – Farmers Protest LIVE: Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath, Tomar, Goyal’s ongoing meeting with PM Modi A Kar Sewa vehicle that carried food for them arrived here earlier today. They were got their own food even during 4th round of talks on Dec 3. https://t.co/hDP8cwzSGJ pic.twitter.com/XSR6m2lljS – ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Explain that amid protests against the new agricultural laws of the Center, representatives of farmers’ organizations met three Union ministers on Saturday for a fifth round of talks. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash are in talks with representatives of 40 farmer organizations at Vigyan Bhavan here. Som Prakash is also an MP from Punjab.

Meanwhile, sources have informed that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the farmers organizations protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the Center on Saturday that the government is committed to a cordial dialogue.