Kisan Andolan: Hunger strike of farmer leaders ends, Tikait said – Government will have to listen to us

Kisan Andolan: Protests of farmers on the borders of Delhi continue unabated. This demonstration of farmers is going to be three weeks now. On Monday, farmers were sitting on hunger strike from 8 am on the Ghazipur border. At 4 o’clock, 4 innocent children made farmers leaders drink juice at the protest site and ended their hunger strike. After completing the fast, Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, held a press conference in which he said, “Our fast was successful today, after this fast a message will be sent to the government.” The government will have to listen to us. We farmers want solutions from things. Our next strategy will be decided soon. ‘ Also Read – Protesting farmers take tough stance due to ‘Canada’s’ support’, former diplomats allege

He further instructed the police administration that, “If the trolley or tractor is stopped by the farmers, then we will block the highway at the same time.” Stop harassing our peasant brothers. We will tie the animals in the police station or outpost to which our farmers will go. ”In fact, the farmers have alleged that many of their colleagues are being harassed by the police at various places. At the same time, tractors are being closed in police stations. Also Read – Protest of farmers intensifying, Home Minister Amit Shah meets Agriculture Minister Tomar

Rakesh Tikait further said, ‘We will soon issue 4 phone numbers to contact. On which the media or other troubled farmers can contact us. ‘Actually on Monday all the farmer leaders were sitting on hunger strike against the government’s agricultural laws. Earlier, farmers had called for ‘Bharat Bandh’, in which various political parties and trade unions also supported farmers’ Bharat Bandh. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Narendra Singh Tomar – ‘We are in touch with farmers for next date of talks’, said amid protests against agricultural laws

On the other hand, despite several rounds of negotiations with the government, the farmer is not satisfied. The farmers say that the movement will continue till the new laws are withdrawn.

(Input: IANS)