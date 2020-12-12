Kisan Andolan in Delhi: Farmers frozen in Delhi for 17 days, heavy security forces deployed in Tikri, drone-eye

new Delhi: There is still a tension between the farmers and the government. The farmers are adamant about their demands. Now the farmers are gradually making their movement more fierce. Farmers have been agitating for the last 17 days and in the meantime the government has several times proposed to persuade the farmers and amend the bill, but the farmers organizations have directly refused to accept any of the government’s views. In view of the performance of farmers, security has been increased on the borders of Delhi and the states connected with Delhi. In view of the farmers’ announcement to intensify the agitation and block the Jaipur-Delhi and Yamuna Expressway in protest against the new agriculture laws of the Center, Delhi Police on Saturday increased the deployment of troops and imposed concrete blockers on the city limits. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Updates: Agitating farmers gathered near toll plaza in Haryana, vehicles passed without toll charges

Meanwhile, heavy security forces have also been deployed at Delhi Haryana Border. The tick border is completely sealed. Drones are also being used for intensive monitoring of the situation.

The traffic police tweeted that the Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic. However, the Jhatikara border is open to two-wheelers and pedestrians. In this, people going towards Haryana have been asked to go from Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan-Bajgheda, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Delhi: Security personnel remain deployed at Tikri (Delhi-Haryana border) on the 17th day of the farmers’ protest; drone being used to monitor the situation. pic.twitter.com/5X5vzEtiLc – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Farmer leaders had also announced on Thursday that if their demands were not met, railroads would be blocked across the country and a date would be announced soon for this.

A senior police official said that no protest is being held on the Delhi-Delhi border with Gurgaon and on National Highway Eight connecting Jaipur to the national capital. “So far there is no protest on the Delhi-Gurgaon border,” the official said. In such a situation there is no interruption in traffic. But we have made appropriate security arrangements to deal with any situation. “

Another senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements have been made, including setting up multi-level blockers and deploying police forces. At the demonstration sites, the passengers did not have to face any kind of trouble, in that sense some measures have been taken.

He told that the Delhi Traffic Police has deployed its soldiers on important borders so that the commuters do not get disturbed. Apart from this, the traffic police is also informing people about the open and closed routes through Twitter. In fact, the farmers’ proposal on Wednesday rejected the government’s proposal to amend the new agricultural laws. Along with this, he announced to intensify his agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and Yamuna Expressways on Saturday.

On Saturday, the traffic police tweeted to the passengers and informed about the closure of Singhu, Auchandi, Pyau Maniyari and Mangesh borders. People have been advised to move from Lamppur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax limits.

He said that there have been changes in the route of vehicles from Mukarba and GTK Road, so people should avoid going on Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and National Highway-44.

It also said that Chilla and Ghazipur borders have been closed for traffic from Noida and Ghaziabad due to the demonstration of farmers. Therefore, Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopura borders can be used to come to Delhi.