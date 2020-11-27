Kisan Andolan latest update: farmers finally entered Delhi after water showers and clashes, but screws here

Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Thousands of farmers (Kisan Andolan) entered the city on Friday from Tikri Border after getting permission from Delhi Police to hold a peaceful demonstration at Burari Ground in the national capital after a spate of water showers and security personnel. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Farmers from Punjab to participate in ‘Delhi Chalo’ Demonstration, number being told more than 50,000

Around three o’clock these farmers started entering the city from the ticker border. In the meantime, the police had made tight security arrangements. They have come under the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the new agricultural laws of the Center. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution Latest Updates: Due to strong winds, less burning of stubble, Delhi’s air is clean, know what was AQI

Screw is stuck here

The police on Friday allowed the farmers to protest at Nirankari Ground in North Delhi. It is one of the largest plains of Delhi. But the farmers who gathered on the Singhu border have not yet entered the city. Also Read – Farmer Protest: Anchor water system for farmers in Burari field, but no tents to stay

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police used teargas to disperse the farmers on the Singhu border as they were attempting to march towards the national capital as part of their march against the new agricultural laws of the Center. Farmers also threw stones at the police and broke barricades in an attempt to enter Delhi.

A heavy police force was deployed at the city limits to prevent farmers from entering Delhi. A smoke was seen on the Singhu border. Security personnel fired tear gas shells several times to disperse the farmers. Clash with farmers’ police over ticker border.

Traffic was disrupted in many parts of the city due to this demonstration. The Delhi Traffic Police made several tweets and advised the people to avoid the outer ring road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Road, NH 44, Singhu border due to the Delhi Chalo movement of the farmers of Punjab. She said, “In view of the rally / march / demonstration of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, she is changing the route from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road. There is a heavy jam in this area. “

Farmers got permission to enter Delhi for peaceful demonstration

The tense atmosphere around the city on Friday dipped to an extent after thousands of farmers gathered at various borders of the national capital were allowed to hold a peaceful demonstration at a ground in North Delhi. The police had to struggle for hours to stop the farmers gathering at various places under the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the new agricultural laws of the Center. Police released tear gas shells and also used water splashes but the farmers did not agree. In many places, farmers pelted stones and broke barricades.

Ish Singhal, Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police, said, “After talks with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been allowed to hold a peaceful demonstration at Nirankari Maidan in Burari in Delhi. We appeal to the farmers to keep the peace. “

Chakka jam in many districts of UP, movement will continue on Saturday-Sunday

Farmers staged a sit-in jam and protests in several districts of Uttar Pradesh to demand the withdrawal of three new agricultural laws from the central government. In Lucknow, the Indian Farmers Union had prepared the Chakka jam on the Ahimamau-Sultanpur road, but it was not possible due to administrative quickness. The farmers have announced to continue the agitation on Saturday and Sunday as well. State Farm Vice President Harnam Singh Verma has claimed to have been arrested by 77 farmers, but police say they were released from custody.

According to the police, at four or five different places in Lucknow, the farmers tried to protest, but they were detained and later released. When asked in this context, Joint Commissioner of Police of Lucknow Naveen Arora said that the farmers had gathered for the protests at a total of five places including Ahimamau, Chinhat, and Mohanlalganj, but they were persuaded by eco-gardens to protest. Has been sent. He said that the total number of farmers would have been around 250, in which no one has been arrested. Arora told that in Mohanlalganj, some farmers had demonstrated in a separate case and their memorandum has also been taken.

(input language)