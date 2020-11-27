Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Farmers left from Punjab to participate in ‘Delhi Chalo’ demonstration, being told more than 50,000

Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Despite suffering from water splashes and tear gas shells, some other batch of farmers from Punjab crossed the state borders with Haryana on Friday. These farmers, who went out to protest against the agricultural laws of the Center, want to join the protesters who have reached Delhi. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution Latest Updates: Due to strong winds, less burning of stubble, Delhi’s air is clean, know what was AQI

The Haryana Police initially tried to prevent farmers from entering the state on the Shambhu border in Ambala district. During this, the policemen released tear gas shells and also used water splashes, but the protesters did not listen and removed the blockers and went ahead. When stopped on the bridge, some youth pushed the blockers and dropped them into the Ghaggar river. On Thursday too, farmers did the same to go further.

In the evening the Haryana Police removed the barricades and allowed the farmers to carry their tractor-trolleys under the 'Delhi Chalo' march. The farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) also removed the barriers on the Khanori and Dabwali border between Punjab and Haryana. Earlier, the leaders of the organization had said that they would sit to perform in Khanouri and Dabwali. However, later the organization changed its stand.

Sukhdev Singh Kokarikalan, general secretary of Bhakiyoo (Ekta Ugrahan) claimed that more than 50,000 farmers had left Delhi from Khanouri. Another leader of the organization also told Dabwali about the progress of farmers. The farmers also started a march from Amritsar on Friday under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti (SMSC). A new batch of farmers has come out from Punjab through the national highway, while thousands of farmers have already reached the national capital.

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pawan Kheda met farmer leaders in Panipat in the morning and gave their support to them. Farmers of Punjab are opposing three new agricultural laws of the Center. They say that this will end the minimum support price system.

