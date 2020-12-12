Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: 17th day of Kisan agitation, protest march will be held today, railroads will also be blocked

Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: Today is the 17th day of the farmers’ agitation regarding new agricultural laws. Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers are not ready to retreat even an inch. The government is focused on the amendment, while the farmers are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. Farmers say that the doors of dialogue with the government are open, but we will not accept less than the withdrawal of laws. Also Read – Farmers’ Agitation: Rakesh Tikait’s tacit attitude, says nothing less than withdrawal of new agricultural law

Meanwhile, farmers have also announced to speed up their performance. Farmers can block many more national highways today. Thousands of more farmers are reaching Delhi from Amritsar in Punjab, so that the movement can be intensified. Today a protest march will be held in Delhi. Farmers can also take steps to open Toll Plaza. The farmers said that soon they will block the trains across the country and will announce the date soon.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that if the government wants to talk to the farmers leaders, it should give a formal message like last time. Also, he also said that nothing will be acceptable, less than the abolition of new agricultural laws. Rakesh Tikait said- "She (the government) should first tell us when and where she wants to have a meeting with us, as she did for the previous talks." If she invites us to the talks, we will discuss it in our coordination committee and then decide."

The Bakiu leader said that unless the government repeals all three new agricultural laws, there is no question of returning home. When asked if the government had sent invitations for further discussion, he said that farmers’ organizations have not received anything like this. He said, “One thing is very clear that the farmers will get something from the repeal of new agricultural laws.” We will not accept any less. ”Addressing the farmers at Ghazipur-Delhi border in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, Tikait said that a protest march would be taken out on Saturday morning. He said, “All the highways will be toll-free tomorrow by the activists of Bhakuyu.” Farmer leaders said that if the government does not agree to their demands, they will block the railroads across the country and will soon announce the date.