Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: The next meeting of the government and farmers will be held on December 30, the agriculture secretary sent the proposal

Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: Responding to the proposal of farmers opposing the new agricultural laws of the Center, the government has said that it is ready to discuss the issue with farmers on December 30. Earlier, farmers had sent a proposal to the government on 29 December for talks. Explain that on the issue of agricultural law, the protest has been going on for more than a month by the farmers on the borders of Delhi. Also Read – PM Modi flagged off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, said- big changes will happen in the agriculture economy, know its specialty

In such a situation, it was said on behalf of the farmer leaders, “We are ready to negotiate with the government, while the next meeting between the representatives of the farmers and the Government of India should be held on December 29, 2020 at 11 am.” Also Read – 10 political prisoners in Kolkata jail on hunger strike, know what is the issue

Now the government has responded to this proposal of the farmers and decided to hold talks on 30 December. Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal has written a letter to farmers that the next round of talks will be held on December 30 at 2 pm in Vigyan Bhawan. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Announcement of Anna Hazare- I will go on hunger strike against central government, hollow promises made to farmers

Taking cognizance of the proposal of the farmers’ organizations to resume the talks, Aggarwal said, “The government is also committed to find a logical solution to all relevant issues with a clear intention and an open mind.”

Earlier on 26 December, the farmer leaders on behalf of the United Kisan Morcha wrote that, “The government is ready to negotiate on the time of farmers’ convenience and on the issues chosen by the farmers, so we can talk to all the organizations on behalf of the United Kisan Morcha The following proposals are being made and we propose that the next meeting between the representatives of the farmers and the Government of India be held on December 29, 2020 at 11 am. ”

In response to this, the government has written to the farmers that it is ready to discuss the proposals made by the farmers. Actually, the agenda of the meeting was also decided by the farmers. According to this agenda, 4 points have been kept by the farmers, firstly, the procedure to be adopted to repeal / repeal the three agricultural laws. At the same time, for all farmers and agricultural commodities, there should be a procedure and provision to give legal guarantee of purchase on the profitable MSP suggested by the National Farmers Commission.

Third, amendments to the Commission Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, 2020 which are necessary to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the ordinance. Fourth, necessary changes in the draft ‘Electricity Amendment Bill 2020’ to protect the interests of farmers.