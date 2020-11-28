Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: A large number of farmers are present on the borders of Delhi, Opposition said – Government give big ground

Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: A large number of farmers are still present on the borders of Delhi on Saturday to protest against the agricultural laws of the central government and they are still in relation to bringing them to Burari Maidan, a place set by the police for the agitation The leaders have not decided. Also Read – Delhi Government said- Farmers should not be put in jail, let them come to Delhi

In the presence of heavy police force, a large number of farmers are protesting at the Singhu border and Tikari border at this time. Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), told over the phone, "At present, we are here (on the Delhi border). We still have not decided to go to Burari Maidan. We will have a meeting in the evening to decide the future course of action. "

However, Shingra Singh, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), said on Saturday that they will not visit Burari Maidan in Delhi. J Singh Jethuke, senior vice president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) said, "We urge the central government to give space for the movement at Jantar-Mantar." We will not go to Burari Maidan at any cost. "

Leaders of the opposition party, including NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK's TR Balu and CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, issued a statement on the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march. These leaders have demanded large grounds for the protesting farmers. He said, "This land is too small for thousands of people who have reached Delhi."

Meanwhile, the farmers of Punjab resumed the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Saturday after rest of the night, while thousands of farmers have already reached the borders of the national capital. Jethuke said, “We have come close to the Delhi border. But we are stuck because of traffic jam. Our farmers who are in tractor-trailers are still behind us. “

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leaders claimed that over one lakh farmers, including elderly women, are marching towards the national capital in tractor-trailers, buses and other vehicles. A protesting farmer said, “We have ration for five to six months. We will not return until the Center repeals the new agricultural laws. “

The farmers have brought ration, vegetables, utensils, wood and other essential things for their march. In view of the cold weather conditions, they have also brought quilts and blankets. Farmers associated with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) said that they had entered Haryana on Saturday to go towards the national capital.

KMSC general secretary Saravan Singh Pandher said, “Our farmers can reach Delhi by late evening.” Started moving towards Delhi again.

Another group of farmers made a night stay at Julana in Jind district in Haryana. A large number of farmers of Punjab crossed the border of the state adjoining Haryana on Friday. The police had released tear gas shells and showered water to stop them.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the farmers’ talk. The march was called by various factions of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, National Kisan Mahasangh and Bharatiya Kisan Union. The Center has invited several farmers organizations of Punjab to Delhi on December 3 for another round of talks.

