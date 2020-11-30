Kisan Andolan Live Updates: Farmers warn Delhi to jam, BJP’s high-level meeting late night at Nadda’s house

Farmers Protest Latest Updates: Demonstration of farmers against new agricultural laws continues. The farmers have now announced to block Delhi. Farmers’ organizations, protesting against the new agricultural laws at different borders of Delhi (Farmers Protest Updates), rejected the proposal of the Center for starting talks after going to Nirankari Maidan in Burari and said that they are ready for a conditional dialogue Are not. Farmers’ organizations have warned the government that they will stop all the routes coming to the national capital (Kisan Andolan Delhi). Farmers claimed that Burari Maidan is an ‘open prison’. Also Read – Farmers warned to block all roads leading to Delhi, meeting between Amit Shah-JP Nadda to resolve the issue

BJP high level meeting

On the other hand, efforts by the BJP organization and the government to resolve the farmers’ movement have intensified. An important meeting was held last night at the residence of BJP National President JP Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also attended the high-level meeting. According to reports, the government can take a fresh initiative on Monday i.e. today to end the farmers’ movement as soon as possible. Also Read – Advocates of Supreme Court descended in support of ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement, said- Government should accept the demands of farmers

PM appeals in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday at the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, ‘New dimensions are being added in India with agriculture and allied things. The agrarian reforms of the past have also opened doors to new possibilities for the farmers. “He said,” The farmers had some demands over the years and every political party had promised to fulfill them at some time, but they never fulfilled Did not happen. After much deliberation, Parliament gave legal shape to agricultural reforms. These reforms have not only ended many bonds of farmers, but have also given them new rights and opportunities. ‘ Also Read – Kisan Andolan delhi: Why is the Badri Maidan not attracting the protesting farmers? Hanged on Delhi border

What is the demand of farmers

Farmers are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws recently implemented by the central government. Farmer leaders said that until the government does not accept their demand, their performance will continue till then and they will block all the roads entering Delhi.