Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to farmers, ‘Demonstrate on police-informed ground, Government of India to discuss

Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: A large number of farmers are still present on the borders of Delhi on Saturday to protest against the agricultural laws of the central government and they are still in relation to bringing them to Burari Maidan, a place set by the police for the agitation The leaders have not decided. Seeing the performance of the farmers on a large scale, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to the farmers, saying that they have been invited to speak with the government on December 3. Also Read – Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: A large number of farmers are present on the borders of Delhi, Opposition said – Government give big ground

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I want to appeal to all the farmers who are organizing their agitation today on the appeal of different farmers union on the road from Punjab border to Delhi-Haryana border, that the Government of India Ready to discuss with you. ” Also Read – Delhi Government said- Farmers should not be put in jail, let them come to Delhi

The Home Minister said that on December 3, the Minister of Agriculture has sent you an invitation letter for discussion. The Government of India is ready to discuss your every problem and every demand. He said that on different national and state highways, the farmer brothers are sitting in the open with their tractor-trolley in such a cold, I appeal to them that the Delhi Police is ready to move you to a big ground, Where you will get security system and facilities. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Delhi Live: SINGHU BORDER IS STILL BOTH FROM BOTH SIDES, AVOID TRAVEL TO GO IN IN ROAD, HUGE JAM

He said, “If you perform your protest peacefully, democratically, at the designated place instead of the road, then it will reduce the problems of the farmers and also the problems of the general public who are making the movement.”