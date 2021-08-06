Kisan Andolan: Many opposition leaders together with Rahul Gandhi expressed toughen by way of achieving ‘Farmers Parliament’, Agriculture Minister Tomar known as ‘media match’

Kisan Andolan: A number of opposition leaders, together with Rahul Gandhi, reached Jantar Mantar on Friday to precise cohesion with the farmers agitating in opposition to the 3 central agricultural rules. All the way through this, those leaders additionally demanded the repeal of those rules. Then again, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar termed this transfer of the opposition as a ‘media match. He acknowledged that if the opposition events have been fair in regards to the problems with farmers, they’d have mentioned in Parliament. He additionally acknowledged that the federal government is in a position to speak about the subject.Additionally Learn – BJP said- Rahul Gandhi does no longer discuss or tweet on rape circumstances in Congress dominated states

After collaborating within the ‘Kisan Sansad’ arranged by way of farmers’ organisations, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that the opposition events have expressed their complete toughen against the farmers and wired on repeal of the 3 new agricultural rules. Many opposition leaders, together with Rahul Gandhi, boarded a bus and reached Jantar Mantar, the place farmers’ organizations had been organizing symbolic ‘Kisan Sansad’ for the previous few days for his or her calls for. The call for of the farmers’ organizations is to repeal 3 new agricultural rules and make a regulation to ensure the minimal toughen value. Additionally Learn – Viral Video: Harsimrat Kaur-Ravneet Singh Bittu clashed with each and every different publicly, the video of the battle goes viral

Delhi | If the Opposition is in reality interested in farmers, then government is in a position to speak about the problems in each Properties. Why is the opposition no longer in a position to speak? This displays they simply wish to be within the media’s limelight: Narendra Singh Tomar, Agriculture Minister percent.twitter.com/3vge3Zsm5s – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

The leaders who reached out to toughen the farmers have been Rahul Gandhi, Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Normal Secretary of Congress KC Venugopal, DMK chief Tiruchi Siva, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, Manoj Jha of RJD. , CPI’s Vinay Vishwam, CPI(M) E. Karim, Samajwadi Birthday celebration’s ST Hasan and different opposition leaders have been concerned. No Trinamool Congress member reached Jantar Mantar with Rahul Gandhi, whilst two senior Trinamool Congress leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Saugata Roy had reached for breakfast at the name of the Congress chief up to now.

Congress resources say that it was once informed from Trinamool Congress that their leaders have already reached Jantar Mantar and met the farmers and this is the reason they didn’t succeed in as of late. Then again, Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration MP Sushil Gupta informed journalists that if the opposition chief led by way of Kharge had long past to Jantar Mantar, his birthday celebration would have reached, nevertheless it can’t move there underneath the management of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and plenty of different opposition leaders reached Jantar Mantar and sat a few of the farmers for a while and listened to the speech of the farmers leaders. After attending the ‘Kisan Sansad’, Rahul Gandhi informed journalists, ‘Opposition events had come right here to toughen the farmers of India. Those 3 rules must be abolished. We now have given our complete toughen.’ He additionally claimed that the federal government does no longer wish to pay attention to the opposition within the Space and isn’t discussing the Pegasus factor.

Then again, focused on the opposition events, Tomar informed journalists, ‘The opposition’s talk over with to Jantar Mantar is just a media match. If he had a little bit area for farmers in his thoughts, had honesty, he would have raised their factor within the Space and if an answer was once no longer discovered, he would have struggled. He acknowledged, ‘The federal government is in a position to speak about this and if the opposition is working clear of the dialogue, then the entire nation is staring at it. If you happen to (media) forestall appearing this, it’ll forestall.

