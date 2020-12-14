Entertainment

Kisan Andolan: Narendra Singh Tomar said, ‘We are in touch with farmers for the date of talks’

December 14, 2020
3 Min Read

Kisan Andolan: Farmers Protest is going on with regard to the new Farms Laws 2020. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is in touch with them to fix the next date of talks with the farmers. Earlier, the Agriculture Minister said in a tweet that some people are doing politics under the guise of farmers. He tweeted, ‘Some people are doing politics under the guise of farmers. When the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not against anyone in any sector, then how can this government be against the farmers? Also Read – Protesting farmers take tough stance due to ‘Canada’s’ support’, former diplomats allege

It is known that the farmer unions have intensified their agitation against the three agricultural laws of the Center and on Monday they went on a one-day hunger strike. Tomar said, ‘The meeting will definitely take place. We are in touch with the farmers. ”He said that the government is ready for talks at any time. Farmer leaders have to decide when they are ready for the next meeting.

The protesters are leading the government’s negotiations with the representatives of 40 unions of the farmers. It includes Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Food, Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash. The five rounds of talks between the Center and the farmer leaders so far have been inconclusive.

The government has sent a draft proposal to the farmers’ unions for their consideration, which also has written assurance of continuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), but the farmer unions have rejected the proposal and demanded the repeal of the laws.

Tomar also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today and discussed how to end the deadlock. Later, he met a delegation of farmers led by the All India Farmers Coordination Committee (AIKCC), which supported the farmers laws. This is the fourth group to support the laws in the last two weeks.

