Kisan Andolan: Narendra Singh Tomar said, ‘We are in touch with farmers for the date of talks’

Kisan Andolan: Farmers Protest is going on with regard to the new Farms Laws 2020. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is in touch with them to fix the next date of talks with the farmers. Earlier, the Agriculture Minister said in a tweet that some people are doing politics under the guise of farmers. He tweeted, ‘Some people are doing politics under the guise of farmers. When the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not against anyone in any sector, then how can this government be against the farmers? Also Read – Protesting farmers take tough stance due to ‘Canada’s’ support’, former diplomats allege

Some people are doing politics under the guise of farmers. Also Read – Protest of farmers intensifying, Home Minister Amit Shah meets Agriculture Minister Tomar Honorable mr @narendramodi When the government is not against anyone in any sector, then how can this government be against the farmers?# FarmerBills2020 #FarmersWithModi pic.twitter.com/0VOJpO3YX2 Also Read – Rajnath Singh gave trust to the donors- Agriculture laws were brought for good, government ready to listen to farmers – Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) December 14, 2020

It is known that the farmer unions have intensified their agitation against the three agricultural laws of the Center and on Monday they went on a one-day hunger strike. Tomar said, ‘The meeting will definitely take place. We are in touch with the farmers. ”He said that the government is ready for talks at any time. Farmer leaders have to decide when they are ready for the next meeting.

We have said that we are ready for the talks. Govt will definitely do it if their (farmer unions’) proposal comes… We want the discussions to be held clause by clause. They’ll give their opinion on our proposal, we’ll definitely hold further talks: Agriculture Minister NS Tomar pic.twitter.com/MJugQyzwi3 – ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

The protesters are leading the government’s negotiations with the representatives of 40 unions of the farmers. It includes Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Food, Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash. The five rounds of talks between the Center and the farmer leaders so far have been inconclusive.

The government has sent a draft proposal to the farmers’ unions for their consideration, which also has written assurance of continuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), but the farmer unions have rejected the proposal and demanded the repeal of the laws.

Tomar also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today and discussed how to end the deadlock. Later, he met a delegation of farmers led by the All India Farmers Coordination Committee (AIKCC), which supported the farmers laws. This is the fourth group to support the laws in the last two weeks.

(input language)