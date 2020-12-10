Kisan Andolan News: Attack on Kamal Nath Farm Laws – Government in the air will ruin the country

Kisan andolan News: Amid the farmer movement (Kisan andolan) in the country, MP ex CM Kamal Nath has targeted the Modi government of the Center (Modi Govt). Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest News: Maharashtra Minister said- Now the situation is such that Union Minister Danve will have to be beaten by entering the house

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath termed the new farm laws as “the law of exploitation of farmers” and said that the Central Government is running in the Central Govt air and will ruin the entire country (India). Also Read – Kisan Andolan Updates: Former England cricketer Monty Panesar also jumped into the farmer movement, told Modi government, anti-farmer

While attending a wedding ceremony late Wednesday in Indore, Kamal Nath told media persons, “This government is running in the air today and will ruin our entire country.” Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Strange statement of Union Minister – ‘Sino-Pakistan’s hand in farmer movement’

Five opposition leaders, including CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and requested the repeal of all three agricultural laws. On the question asked about this, Kamal Nath said, “The role of the President is to advise the government. Now the decision has to be taken by the government. Government’s reality in the agricultural sector

“The former Union Minister said,” The economy of our country is agro-based and unless there is no economic strength in this region, our economy cannot improve. ” Kamal Nath said, “Today our biggest priority should be that justice should be done to the farmers and they get the right price for their produce.”