Kisan Andolan: One day before the next round of talks with farmers, the government again did not clear the new agricultural laws.

Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ protest continues for more than 1 month in the capital of the country, against the new agricultural laws. Farmers also took out a tractor rally around Delhi on Thursday in protest against the three agricultural laws. After the tractor rally, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said that today’s rally was very good. Today our farmers have taken training by taking out tractor rally so that parade of tractor rally can be taken out on 26th January. On January 26, tractors and tanks will run simultaneously. Also Read – Rakesh Tikait warns the government, says – We are ready to perform by May 2024

On the other hand, a day before the important talks between the Center and the protesting farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again made it clear that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than withdrawing three new agricultural laws. However, one of the main demands from the central government of farmers is to withdraw the new agricultural laws. Also Read – Supreme Court expresses concern over farmer movement, said – problem may be like tabliagi Jamaat

Tomar, who is leading the government on behalf of the agitation, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash, said that he could not say that 40 protesting farmers in Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm on January 8 What will be the result of a meeting with leaders of organizations. Also Read – Delhi NCR Traffic Advisory: Avoid going on these routes in Delhi NCR, these routes will divert due to tractor rally

The minister also denied making a proposal to Baba Lakha, the head of Punjab’s Nanaksar Gurdwara, to end the deadlock. He is a well-known religious leader of the state. Asked about the possible results of Friday’s meeting, Tomar told reporters, “I can’t say anything right now.” Actually, it depends on what issue arises for discussion in the meeting. ‘

(input language)