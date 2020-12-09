Entertainment

Kisan Andolan: Opposition leaders meet President, request to repeal new agricultural laws

December 9, 2020
Kisan Andolan Latest News: Five leaders of opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind amid protests over new agricultural laws. These included Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. Opposition leaders said that during their meeting with the President, they requested the repeal of the three agricultural laws (Farms Laws 2020). Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers turned down the government’s proposal, said – and agitation will intensify; Stung on demand to repeal agricultural laws

After meeting the President, opposition leader Sitaram Yechury said, “We told the President that three agricultural laws were passed in parliament in an undemocratic manner and requested that these laws be withdrawn.”

At the same time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “In the meeting with the President, we requested the repeal of the agricultural laws as these laws were passed without discussion.” He said, “The way the agricultural bills were passed, we It seems that this is an insult to the farmers, so they are protesting even in the cold season. “Gandhi said,” We told the President that the withdrawal of agricultural laws is very important. “

Significantly, farmers from different parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have been demonstrating at various borders of Delhi for the past several days. Five rounds of talks have been held with the government regarding their demands of the farmers’ organizations, but the matter has not been made. Home Minister Amit Shah also held talks with 13 leaders of farmer organizations on Tuesday, but no solution was found in that too. After that, the sixth round of talks between the government and farmers’ representatives was canceled on Wednesday.

