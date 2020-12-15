Kisan Andolan: PM Modi assured trustees – welfare of farmers is top priority of government

Kisan Andolan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Tuesday reiterated his government’s commitment to farmers, making a scathing attack on the opposition parties for misleading farmers over three new farm laws. PM Modi said that protecting the interests of farmers is the top priority of his government. Prime Minister Modi said this on Tuesday during the virtual ceremony of projects in Kutch region in Dhardo city of Gujarat. Also Read – Farmers will block Chilla border completely, said – We are committed to winning this battle

Modi said, 'The current agricultural law was a demand of farmers for a long time. Those who are in opposition today, when they were in power, were supporting these Bills, but they could never take a decision on them and they pacified the farmers with false assurances. I once again tell my farmer brothers that for every doubt of the farmers, my government will stand with you. The interest of farmers has been the top priority of my government.

Modi said, "It is my government's intention and sincere effort to reduce the cost of agricultural production of farmers, provide them a better alternative, increase their income and reduce their difficulties." He also expressed confidence in the matter that the farmers will dismiss all the misconceptions brought before him.

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi met people from various groups in Kutch, today. PM Narendra Modi attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects in Kutch today. pic.twitter.com/BvRLk57gsO – ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

He said that his government’s intention is to provide freedom to farmers, the freedom experienced by the dairy sector which is related to agriculture. The Prime Minister said, ‘Dairy and fisheries are the two fastest growing sectors in the country, which very few people know. Government intervention in these areas is minimal. Anjar dairy is the best example of this. When we started it in Kutch, very little was expected from everyone, but I was determined to try it. Now see how the dairy sector has evolved. Earlier milk was sent to Gandhinagar for processing, but now milk is processed here and now the capacity of dairy will increase by two lakh liters. Value addition to milk products will also be possible through this new plant. ‘

Modi said, ’25 per cent of agricultural income has come from the dairy industry and the people who are benefiting from the dairy sector are small farmers. Private and cooperative giants in the dairy sector play the maximum role in the business with minimal government intervention. The same applies to the horticulture sector as well. ‘

Modi said, ‘The value of total milk production in the country is higher than both food grains and pulses. The dairy sector is free from government constraints, so why should farmers not be given this freedom to grow food grains and pulses? And this is the freedom our government is striving for.

Modi is on a visit to his home state of Gujarat on Tuesday to inaugurate the world’s largest renewable solar and wind power park. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Minister of State for Energy Saurabh Patel and Home Minister Pradeep Singh Jadeja were also present in the tent city.

(Input: IANS)