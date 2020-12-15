Entertainment

Kisan Andolan: PM Modi lashed out at the opposition- Opposition parties are misleading farmers, in their time they too…

December 15, 2020
2 Min Read

PM Modi on Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ Protest is going on with regard to the new farm laws. Farmers have repeated many times until the government repeals these laws, their performance will continue. The farmers have made it clear that they are not ready to accept less than this. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke on the farmers’ movement today. He said that the opposition parties are misleading the farmers. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Due to farmers’ movement, the economy is seeing daily Rs 3,500 crore of Assocham

Prime Minister Modi (PM Modi) said that today those who are confusing the farmers by sitting in the opposition, have also been supporting these reforms in their time. He just kept giving false comfort to the farmers. When the country has taken this step, they are now confusing the farmers. Also Read – US $ 100 million case filed against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed, know the whole case

PM Modi said that the country is asking why small farmers who produce grains and pulses should not get freedom to sell crops? The demand for agricultural reforms was being made for years? Many farmer organizations also demanded in advance that the option of selling grain anywhere.

He said that a conspiracy is going on to confuse the farmers. They are being scared that after new agricultural reforms, they will take over the land of farmers. You tell me, if a dairyman contracts to take milk from you, does he take your animal?

