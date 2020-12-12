Kisan Andolan: PM Modi said- Government is committed to the interest of farmers, there will be more investment in agriculture sector

Kisan Andolan: The movement of farmers (Kisan Andolan) about the new farm laws (2020) is intensifying. The farmers are aggressively advancing the movement. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has called on the industry of the country to increase investment in agriculture. The PM said that the government is also fully committed to work in the interest of farmers with policy and intention. Prime Minister Modi said that the recent agricultural reforms will provide new markets to farmers, new options, more benefits of technology. He said that there will be more investment in agriculture sector and farmers will get more benefit from it. Modi was addressing the 93rd annual conference of major industry body FICCI through digital medium. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: Kisan agitation intensified, many toll plazas made free, preparations to close Jaipur-Delhi highway

The Prime Minister has reiterated this at a time when farmers are agitating. The leaders of farmers’ organizations, who have gathered at the borders of Delhi for a fortnight, have threatened to intensify the movement. Modi said, farmers have options to sell their crops to mandis as well as external buyers. He said that the government is committed to protect the interests of farmers from its policies and intentions. Also Read – Farmers’ Agitation: Rakesh Tikait’s tacit attitude, says nothing less than withdrawal of new agricultural law

The Prime Minister said that the support of modern technology and technology to farmers in growing crops, fruits and vegetables, the income of farmers will increase as much as our industry will get. He said, “There is a lot of opportunity in the country for agro-based industries”. The Prime Minister said that the government pushed agricultural reforms to remove the walls standing between different sectors of industries. He said, “New agricultural reforms are steps taken in this direction. All the infrastructure facilities in the agriculture sector, development of food processing industry, better storage facilities and no shortage of cold storages, these reforms have been done in this direction. Baja, you will get new benefits. Investment in agricultural sector will increase, new facilities will be available and farmers will get benefit of all these. This benefit will reach small farmers of the country. Also Read – Farmers Protest: twice a day tea, kheer and tomato soup

The Prime Minister started his speech talking about the year 2020. He said that this year of 2020 beat everyone. During this period of ups and downs, the country and the world saw that after a few years, it would not be sure that it happened. He said, “In January-February this year, we were fighting an unknown enemy. Everyone had a great concern about how the situation would be fine, every human in the world was in this concern. But by December, the situation seems to have changed. All the indices of economic system are also seen to be encouraging and enthusiasm is increasing.