Kisan Andolan Punjab Haryana Today: Despite permission to protest in Burari, farmers hang out on Singh border, police removed

Kisan Andolan Punjab Haryana Today: Farmers' protests are continuing on the Delhi Haryana border (Kisan Andolan). The farmers are not taking the name of moving from the Singhu border. The farmers believe that if they go and perform at Burari, then the movement that is there will weaken. Due to which the farmers have decided that they will not go to Burari and will continue their performance here. However, such things are also coming to the fore that the leaders of the farmers are meeting at a short distance from the Sighu border on what will be the strategy ahead. Whether to go Nirankari or to stay here.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the central government's move to allow farmers to enter Delhi and hold a peaceful protest. Earlier in the day, protesting farmers pelted stones at the Singhu border in Delhi-Haryana and broke barricades. He also had a clash with the Delhi Police which released tear gas shells to disperse him. Police said that the farmers have been allowed to hold a peaceful demonstration at Nirankari Maidan in North Delhi.

After the agitation on the Singhu border, peace remains and barricading has been done by the police administration. DCP North West Vijayanta Arya also tried to understand the farmers, but the farmers did not agree. The farmers have also stopped talking to the media. Because the farmers feel that the media is trying to show them like villains.

Due to the closure of the border, problems have arisen for those traveling from Delhi to Punjab. Some have been forced to travel from Old Delhi to Ambala on foot. He has left for his destination with a heavy bag on his head. At present, the farmers say that the Modi government is an anti-farmer government and the farmers will be ruined by the new laws.