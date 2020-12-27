Kisan Andolan: Rakesh Tikait said – If the law is not returned, the farmers who agitate will not go from Delhi, we will stand

Kisan Andolan: It has been a month for the farmers’ agitation against three agricultural laws on the Delhi border. Several rounds of negotiations between the government and the farmers have remained fruitless till now. Indian Farmers Union leader Rakesh Tikait says that the government should give a stubborn attitude, because there is no point in conditional negotiations. They say that if the laws are not withdrawn then the agitating farmers will also not go back home. Presenting questions and answers to them on this issue… Also Read – 31st day of Kisan agitation: Farmers ready for talks, TMC said- huge support to party in Bengal against agricultural laws

Question: There is no result of the agitation of farmers against agricultural laws. What will be the way forward?

answer: The government wants to talk to us and is asking us about the date and issues. We have proposed talks on 29 December. Now the government has to decide when it calls us for talks. We say that the modalities for withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and the issue of guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) should be included in the agenda of negotiations with the government. We have clearly said that the government should leave a stubborn attitude, because there is no point in conditional negotiations. Law does not return or homecoming.

Question: Recently, you had talked about the contribution of the temples and religious trusts in the form of Gurudwara 'Langar' to the farmers movement. What will be said on the controversy that arose from this statement?

answer: This is the trick of those who split the movement. My statement was meant to provide langar service with its banner in the movement on the lines of Gurdwara ‘Langar’ on behalf of the priest and religious trust in the temple. Do not take my statement otherwise and it should not be misrepresented. The movement belongs to everyone. Our statement is not against temples or Brahmins. The culture of India is based on two methods of ‘sage and agriculture’. We follow both these methods. Even after all this, if anyone has been hurt by any of my things, then I am ready to apologize a hundred times.

Question: Where is the hindrance in the dialogue between the farmers and the government. What are your expectations from the government?

answer: The government sends an invitation for talks on one side, rejects the demand of farmers on the other. This reflects the double character of the government. Is it wrong to ask for the price of crops declared by the government. We have no fight with the government. All avenues of dialogue are open. In such a situation, the middle way is that the first three agricultural laws should be scrapped and a law should be made on MSP.

Question: The government says that the opposition is misleading the farmers. What will you say on this?

answer: If there was so much power in the opposition, why would he withdraw from power. BJP people are also coming to this movement. People are coming here and telling us not to move away from here. We are making a peaceful movement. The right to agitate is given in the constitution. I request that no one should plot to discredit the movement. This movement is a movement of food providers from all over the country. The government is also holding public meetings on this issue. Did the BJP people never agitate?

Question: The Prime Minister and the Minister of Government are telling these laws in the interest of farmers. Many farmer organizations have supported them.

answer: See, even before these laws were made, godowns were started in the country. Earlier they were saying that they are building gaushalas, but built godowns. Even the cowshed could not be built. On the other hand, the cost of farming has increased and the farmer is forced to sell his produce at half the price. But now someone is talking about doubling the income of farmers. These farmers also want to meet that master.