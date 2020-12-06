Kisan Andolan: Sidhu’s Twitter blows on the government will be dropped, Taj will be uprooted, watch video

Kisan Andolan: The resentment of farmers has been going on for the last 11 days and no concrete result has been achieved so far in the talks with the government. The anger of the farmers against the agriculture bill has now come to the fore. Many big personalities have also come forward in support of this resentment of farmers. Now the name of Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has also been included in these supporters. He has also raised his voice in favor of farmers through poetry while supporting the farmers. However, he has also targeted the government without naming it. Also Read – Bharat Bandh News: Kejriwal government will support the bandh called by the farmers, this appeal to the workers …

Sidhu tweeted that today the real majority of India are showing their strength. The peasant movement is creating a sense of diversity in unity. He wrote that this is a spark of disagreement, which unites the nation by rising above the differences of caste and ethnicity through a big movement. He said that the roar of farmers is heard all over the world.

Not only this, Sidhu has also released a video in support of farmers. In this video, he has used a few lines of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's famous 'Hum Dekhen'.

Today, India’s true majority is flexing its muscle. Kisan movement is building unity in diversity, it is the spark of dissent which ignites & unites the whole country in a single mass movement above Caste, Color & Creed. The “Farmer Roar”, has reverberated world-over… pic.twitter.com/lKtf7746BF – Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 6, 2020

Sidhu has said in his poem ‘Put milk on a furnace, then boiling of milk is sure. Raise anger and resentment among the farmers, it is sure to reverse the governments, the orders, the Takto Taj. ”In his poem, Sidhu has also given the slogan of Delhi Chalo He said, ‘Move on, go on moving, too much aside, too much sir. Let us go and walk, the camp will now be put in Delhi.

In the midst of these discussions, sources reveal that the government is planning to amend the agricultural laws and for this it can also call a special session of Parliament. At present, there will be a re-negotiation between the farmers’ organizations and the government, which announced the Bharat Bandh on 8 December.