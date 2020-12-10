Kisan Andolan: Strange statement of Union Minister – ‘Sino-Pakistan’s hand in Kisan movement’

Kisan Andolan:Union Minister Raosaheb Danve has given a strange statement and claimed that China and Pakistan are behind the farmers’ protests against the new farm laws. He alleged that earlier Muslims were misled over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and National Civil Registration (NRC). Similarly, now farmers are being tricked that they will be harmed by the new agricultural laws. Also Read – Kisan Andolan News: Attack on Kamal Nath Farm Laws – Government in the air will ruin the country

Inaugurating a health center in Badnapur taluka of Jalna district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, Raosaheb Danve said, "The farmers' movement that is going on in Delhi is not of farmers." China and Pakistan are behind this. Muslims were instigated first in this country. They were told that NRC is coming, CAA is coming and in six months, Muslims will have to leave this country. Did any Muslim leave the country? '

He said, "Those efforts were not successful and now farmers are being told that they will have to bear the loss. This is a Sino-Pakistan conspiracy. "However, the minister did not say on what basis he claimed that both the neighboring countries were behind the farmers' opposition.

Union Minister Danve said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the farmers and that his decision will not be against the farmers. Taking a dig at the farmers’ protest for dragging China and Pakistan, Shiv Sena spokesperson and former Union Minister Arvind Sawant said that BJP leaders are not in their senses due to losing power in Maharashtra. They have no idea what they are saying.

At the same time, the agitation of farmers continues even today due to lack of agreement between the farmers and the government. Farmers have said that if the farmers bill is not canceled then the movement will be fierce.