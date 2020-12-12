Kisan Andolan Updates: Agitating farmers gathered near toll plaza in Haryana, vehicles passed without toll charges

Chandigarh: Intensifying their agitation against the new agricultural laws of the Center, farmers on Saturday occupied some toll plazas in Haryana and did not allow the authorities to collect fees from the passengers. The agitating farmers had said that they would gather at the toll plaza to press for their demand to withdraw the new agricultural laws. More than 100 farmers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) gathered at the toll plaza on the Ambala-Hisar highway under the leadership of Malkit Singh and Manish Chaudhary. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Dushyant Chautala meets Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to resolve farmer agitation

BKU workers were shouting slogans and demanding withdrawal of agricultural laws. The toll plaza employees allowed the vehicles to be paid at no charge. To maintain law and order, a large number of police personnel were deployed at the toll plaza.

#WATCH Haryana: Vehicles move through Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala after farmers closed the toll today, making it toll-free, as a part of their protest against #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/rdCM8BnQWo – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

The farmers did not allow the passengers to collect the fee at the Bastar and Piant Toll plazas of Karnal. In Punjab, farmers have been sitting on dharna at various toll plazas since October 1 and even here passengers are not being charged.

There are a total of 25 toll plazas on national highways in Punjab and the National Highways Authority of India is incurring a loss of three crore rupees per day due to non-collection of fees from passengers due to farmers’ demonstrations. Thousands of farmers are demanding that the withdrawal of agricultural laws be on the borders with Delhi.