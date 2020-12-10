Kisan Andolan Updates: Did Amit Shah obey the government’s mistake on agricultural laws? Farmer leader made this big claim

Kisan Andolan Updates: Farmers’ organizations have rejected the government’s proposal. Farmers have been adamant on the demand for withdrawal of new farm laws (2020). Farmer leaders said that there is no difference between us. We are fighting a war together. We have unitedly decided that this movement (Farmers Protest) will be made at the national level. There will be a demonstration across the country on 14 December. At the same time, a farmer leader claims that when the meeting on Wednesday asked Amit Shah why the government did not consult with the farmers before enacting all the three laws, they admitted that something was wrong. Also Read – Farmers Protest: The issue of farmer agitation in UK Parliament, PM Johnson surprised by taking name of Pakistan

After the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, news spread that differences have arisen among the farmer leaders. Because not all peasant leaders had gone to meet Amit Shah. Amidst this news, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said, “We took a unanimous decision.” A section of the media is showing that there is a difference in farmer organizations, but this is not true. If all organizations said that the law should be withdrawn, then it is our decision. ” Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, request to repeal new agricultural laws

Simultaneously, Kakka claimed, “When we asked Amit Shah why the government had not consulted with the farmers before enacting all three laws, they admitted that something was wrong.” Shah also told the peasant leaders that the government is ready to amend all the three laws if needed. “He then sent us the proposal in the morning and it had the same points which were discussed in the five meetings.” There was nothing new in this. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers turned down the government’s proposal, will protest across the country on December 14, adamant on withdrawing the law

The farmer leader said that finally we asked him (the government) to answer yes or no… whether he wants to repeal the three laws, guarantee the MSP or not. Kakka claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the same things. Farmer leaders told them that they do not want to talk on those points.