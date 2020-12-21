Kisan Andolan Updates: Facebook blocks ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ page, shadow issue on Twitter, farmers will go on hunger strike today

Kisan Andolan Updates: Today is the 26th day of the peasant movement. The farmers, who are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural bills, have decided that today they will conduct a gradual hunger strike. It will not allow toll collection on all highways in Haryana from 25 to 27 December. Meanwhile, the ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ page associated with the farmers’ movement was blocked by Facebook. The farmers were giving updates related to their movement on this page. According to farmers’ organizations, this page was closed. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers will go on a day-long hunger strike on Monday, will stop toll collection till December 25-27 …

Questions are being raised on social media due to the closure of Facebook page of farmers. On Facebook itself, people say that Facebook has once again revealed itself. This shows how Facebook works to suppress voices. It is also being criticized on Twitter. This matter remains in the top trend on Facebook. #ShameonFacebook is trending on Twitter. Also Read – Amit Shah’s big statement, said – Agriculture Minister will meet farmers on Monday or Tuesday to end the movement

Page reactivated after three hours

Farmers say why did Facebook do this? However, after three hours of controversy, this page was restored by Facebook again. The page of Kisan Ekta Morcha was reactivated. This page is currently active. Also Read – ‘Let everyone play the plate during Mann Ki Baat’, farmer leaders said – will stop toll collection from December 25 to 27

Let me tell you that the government has already indicated a day before that a meeting will be held once again with the farmers. There will be an attempt to end the movement going on the borders of Delhi. Issues will be resolved. Earlier, 6 rounds of meetings have been held.