Kisan Andolan: What’s going to be the next move of farmers, its ultimate choice nowadays

Kisan Andolan: all 3 agricultural regulations (Farm Rules) PM Modi after saying the go back of (PM Modi) Until now was hoping that the peasant motion (Kisan Andolan) It is going to finish, however it hasn't came about. What's going to occur subsequent for the farmers' motion, what is going to be the following stand of the farmers, its ultimate choice will likely be taken nowadays. As an alternative of leaving the farmers, now they have got began getting ready the street forward. United Kisan Morcha (Sanyukt Kisan Morcha) Nowadays at 12 o'clock there's the most important assembly through which the street map will likely be ready. In keeping with the tips, two conferences will likely be held on the position situated at Kajaria Tiles at the Singhu border.

A 9-member committee will take part in those conferences of farmers at 11 am. Those come with Dr. Darshanpal Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Yogendra Yadav, Jagjit Singh Dhallewal, Hannan Mola, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Shivkumar Kakka and Yudhveer Singh.

Quickly after this assembly, there will likely be a gathering of the United Entrance through which the heads of all of the organizations were requested to come back. On this assembly, farmers could make their technique on making legislation on MSP. For the reason that farmers have made it transparent that until the felony ensure isn't given at the MSP, the siege of Delhi will proceed.

On the identical time, after the MSP Act, the farmers are tough repayment to people who misplaced their lives within the motion and cancellation of circumstances in opposition to the farmers registered all the way through the agitation. In truth, the farmers have already deliberate to march to Parliament on November 29. Alternatively, in nowadays's assembly, it'll even be made up our minds whether or not farmers will go back and forth to Parliament via tractor or no longer? On the identical time, except agricultural regulations, efforts are being made to pressurize their different calls for.