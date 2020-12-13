Kisan Andolan: Yogi Adityanath attacks opposition parties- ‘conspiracy against the country with gun on farmers’ shoulder is not bad’

Kisan Andolan Latest News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) strongly attacked the opposition parties’ stand on the peasant movement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Meerut to deliver several development projects, said that some people are challenging the unity and integrity of the country by placing a gun on the shoulders of farmers (Protest). This is not going to be tolerated. Also Read – Kiasan Andolan: Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal will fast for one day in support of farmers

The unity and integrity of India is being challenged by placing a gun on the shoulders of farmers. The task of putting a gun on the shoulders of the farmer brothers is being made to dent the security of the country. This may not be acceptable: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/5pUppgPvZG

On the other hand, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Farmers should get complete freedom that their crop can go anywhere in India, no one will stop it.” There will be no separate tax on your crop. This year the Government of India has purchased 60 thousand crores of paddy under MSP, out of which 60 percent was purchased from Punjab.

He said that ‘today if the people who broke India under the guise of the farmers’ movement will shoot back from the shoulder of the movement, then very strict action will be taken against them. We will not compromise on this. ‘

Let us know that the farmers’ movement is going on regarding the new agricultural law. The farmers have said that till these laws are not repealed, their agitation will continue. The government approves amendments in these laws, but the farmers are not ready to do anything to get it canceled.

(Input: ANI)