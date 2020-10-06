Kisan Bachao Yatra: Rahul Gandhi was prevented from entering Haryana, sat on dharna, then got permission

new Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, who reached Haryana border from Punjab during the Kisan Bachao Yatra, was stopped. This created a situation of confrontation on the Haryana border. After this, Rahul Gandhi said that he would not be allowed to enter Haryana, saying that he would sit on the dharna, he would sit on the border. It may take any number of hours. Also Read – Save Kheti Yatra: Rahul Gandhi himself drove a tractor from Punjab to Haryana border

Haryana Police was posted on the Haryana border. There was also a mild pull of Congress workers from Haryana Police. There was not much confrontation. During this time, Rahul Gandhi said that he is being prevented from entering Haryana. When he does not get permission to go to Haryana, he will be sitting there on the tractor.

Seeing the situation, Rahul Gandhi was allowed to go to Haryana with three tractors. Rahul Gandhi entered Haryana with three tractors. This did not make the situation as tense as it was in Hathras in UP. Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Haryana under Kisan Bachao Yatra. Rahul is traveling against new agricultural laws.

Earlier in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi said that the new agricultural laws will ruin the farmers. He has also promised that these laws will be abolished as soon as the Congress government comes. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the central government on several issues including the Hathras case of Uttar Pradesh and the Agriculture Bill and alleged that the central government had nothing to do with the suffering of the common man.