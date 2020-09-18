Kisan Bill 2020: Agriculture related bill passed in Lok Sabha, know why there is so much opposition to the bill

Farm Bills 2020: Two ordinances related to agriculture have been passed after a 5-hour long debate on Thursday. The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce, Augmentation and Legislation-2020 and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 have now come into force. In such a situation, soon after its passing, BJP is facing opposition from opposition as well as its allies. Meanwhile, after the passage of the bill, BJP’s ally Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Modi cabinet. At the same time, the opposition walked out of the house. Explain that the necessary item related to this (amendment) bill has been passed on Tuesday itself. Also Read – President Ramnath Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation, left the post in protest against agricultural bills

Prime Minister clarified

Let us know that amidst all the protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the farmers and agriculture sector of the country. This bill will truly free the farmers from the middlemen and all the obstacles. He tweeted, 'A lot of powers are engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. This bill is really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options.'

The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the country’s farmers and the agricultural sector. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles. #JaiKisan – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Allied party is also protesting

Explain that after the resignation of the Akali Dal, the siege of the Modi government in this matter has started to increase even more. Since the ordinance was introduced in the House on Thursday, the Shiromani Akali Dal has been opposing the bill ever since. When the bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badar opposed it and said that Harsimrat Kaur will resign from the post of Union Food and Processing Industries Minister.

Hard work will be wasted

Amid discussion on the bill in the house, NDA colleague Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the feelings of the farmers have been conveyed to the government. We have made a lot of effort to allay people’s fears, but this could not happen. Governments have worked hard in preparing the agricultural infrastructure in the state of Punjab and it has taken 50 years. This ordinance will ruin the 50 years of hard work of governments. Explain that opposition parties also opposed this ordinance very loudly. They believe that this law will weaken the MSP (minimum selling price) system being given to the farmers as a security guard. In such a situation, privatization will be encouraged and big companies will exploit the farmers.

What’s in the bill?

In case of opposition to the bill, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 provides for the creation of an eco-system. That is, an environment will be created where farmers and traders will be able to go to any state and sell and buy their crops. According to this bill, it is not necessary that you sell crops only within the state boundaries. Also, you will be able to take advantage of the selection related to selling at profitable prices.

On the other hand, if you talk about the price assurance contract of the second bill (Empowerment and Protection) and the Agricultural Services Bill, 2020, then a provision has been made to prepare the national structure on the agricultural agreement. That is, through this, the farmers have to provide an agreed profitable price structure in a transparent manner for the farmers, traders, exporters etc. in the agricultural trade.

These things are included in the bill

1- Under the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, farmers will be able to sell their produce in any corner of the country. If they are not getting fair price or do not have market facility in the state, then the farmer can take his crops to another state and sell the crops. Also crops can be sold through online mediums, and will get better prices.

2- Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement, 2020 on price assurance and agricultural services, attention has been paid to increase the income of farmers. Through this, the government wants to eliminate middlemen. So that the farmer gets fair price. With this, the government is trying to create a supply chain.

3- Under the Essential Commodities (Amendment), 2020, cereals, edible oils, potatoes and onions are no longer essential commodities. These will now be stored. Under this, the government is trying to attract foreign investment in agriculture.

Why protest?

1- In this, farmers and other political parties say that if the mandis are over, then the farmers will not get the minimum support price. Therefore a nation should be an MSP.

2- The reason for the protest is also that there is no mechanism to fix the prices. Therefore, the concern of farmers and political parties is that private companies should not exploit the farmers.

3- There is also concern that traders will hoard crops through this. This will create market volatility and increase inflation. In this they need to be controlled.

4- The state governments are also worried that if the proper prices of crops are not given in the state, then the farmers will be able to go to the neighboring state and sell their crops. In such a situation, the state governments may have to face crop related problems.