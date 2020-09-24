Kisan Bill: JDU said – We are with the demand of farmers

Protest Against Kisan Bill: The NDA has also come under a rift amid protests by farmers’ organizations across the country regarding the Kisan Bill. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the main ally of the NDA in Punjab, has already left the government on this issue. Now JDU, senior NDA partner of Bihar has also made a different note from BJP. Also Read – Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dies from Corona, PM Modi expressed grief

In fact, before the assembly elections going to be held in Bihar, JDU is running on the issue of Kisan Bill. JDU has said that it is with the demand of various farmer organizations regarding the farmers bill. Farmers' organizations have been demanding that the purchase of agricultural products be declared a crime in the farmers bill below the minimum support price. Farmers' organizations fear that under the guise of this farmers law, private companies will buy things from farmers at a lower price than MSP.

Speaking to the Indian Express newspaper, JDU Rajya Sabha MP and Chief General Secretary KC Tyagi said that we have welcomed both the bills in Parliament. Our party has supported them. But we are also supporting the demand of the farmers, in which a law is being asked to make private companies not buy the produce from the farmers at a lower price than the MSP. Any violation should be termed as a punishable offense.

When asked whether his party would make an official demand for this, Tyagi said that the Prime Minister has assured that the MSP will continue. In this regard, PM has said in Parliament that violation of MSP will be considered a crime.