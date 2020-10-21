Kisan Credit Card: Do you have a Kisan Credit Card, hurry up application, you will get many benefits together

Kisan Credit Card: Kisan Credit Cards have been issued by the Central Government to provide cheaper loans to farmers in the country. The total spending on this credit card is Rs 1.35 lakh. That is, an ATM can withdraw 1.35 lakh rupees through the credit credit card, without even going round the banks. Explain that farmers will have to pay very low interest on this amount. This card has benefited 1.5 crore farmers so far. Explain that the government had launched a special campaign under the self-sufficient package by the central government. The government aims to increase the capacity of the card to 2 lakhs and to issue Kisan Credit Cards for 2.5 crore farmers. Kisan Credit Cards have been distributed to 1.5 crore farmers under this package. Also Read – Kisan Credit Card: Getting loans to farmers is now easier, credit will be available on credit cards

Please tell that in the year 1998, the Kisan Credit Card was started. Its purpose was to save the farmers from middlemen and to provide timely loans to the farmers in difficult times. Explain that the government of India is giving 2 percent subsidy on the interest of this credit card loan. Also, 3 percent incentive rebate will be given by the government to those who repay the loan at the right time. In this case, the annual interest of this credit card is 4 percent.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the farmers, the central government has announced to provide subsidy on the interest rate in the Kisan Credit Card in 2019 to farmers, including cattlemen, fish farmers, people of dairy industry. Explain that this loan is given to the farmers by the government without any guarantee. The loan limit has been increased from 1 lakh to 1.60 lakh.

Explain that by providing loans to the farmers at a cheaper rate by the government, the income of the farmers will increase and they will remain from the middlemen, otherwise the debt burden will increase on them. Explain that this will strengthen the rural economy, as well as increase in production in agriculture related areas.