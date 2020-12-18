Kisan Mahasammelan: PM Modi said in the Kisan Mahasammelan- agrarian reform law did not come overnight

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Farmers’ General Conference in Bhopal in a virtual manner and strongly defended the three agricultural laws. He said that in a rapidly changing era, farmers become helpless due to lack of facilities, this situation cannot be accepted. It is already too late. The work which should have been done 25-30 years ago, they are happening now. In the last 6 years, the government has worked keeping in mind the needs of farmers. He said that these agricultural reform laws did not come overnight. Also Read – PM Modi said- We are ready to bow our head and talk on every issue in the interest of farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about the three laws, “There has been a lot of discussion about the new laws made for farmers in the country for the past several days. These agricultural reform laws did not come overnight. For the last 20-22 years, every government has discussed it extensively. At least all organizations have discussed these. Farmers of the country, farmers’ organizations, agricultural experts, agricultural economists, agricultural scientists, progressive farmers of our country have also been continuously demanding improvement in the agricultural sector. ” Also Read – PM Modi said- political parties should stop misleading farmers, count the benefits of Farm Laws

In this important conference organized between the farmers’ movement of Punjab and Haryana in the country, Prime Minister Modi said, “Truly, the farmers of the country should seek answers from those who have been writing about these reforms in their manifestos before, the votes of the farmers. We kept collecting, but did nothing. Just kept avoiding these demands and the farmer of the country kept waiting. ” Also Read – This former NDA colleague said – BJP has abandoned Vajpayee’s principles

Prime Minister Modi said that if the old manifestos of all the political parties of the country are seen today, their old statements should be heard, the letters of those who were earlier handling the country’s agricultural system should be seen, then the agricultural reforms that have taken place today are different from them Are not. Whereas our government dedicated to farmers considers farmers as Annadata.

Prime Minister Modi said, “We took out the report of the Swaminathan Committee thrown in a pile of files and implemented its recommendations, giving MSP of one and a half times the cost to the farmers. The farmers used to agitate, protest but did not shake the stomach water of these people. These people ensured that their government does not have to spend much on the farmer. Farmers are not the pride of the country for them, they have used the farmer to increase their politics. “

Prime Minister Modi also targeted the opposition during this time and said that the Swaminathan Committee report is a great proof of how ruthless the people talking about farmers are. The report came, but these people kept pressing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee for eight years. Before every election, these people talk about debt waiver and how much is the debt waiver? Who got the biggest benefit of debt waiver? Close to these people.