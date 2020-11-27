Kisan March: Farmers are approaching Delhi, increased security at borders, heavy checking is going on, these places may get jammed

Kisan March latest updates: Police have intensified vigorously on the inter-state border in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on 26 and 27 November of farmers of many states in protest against the new agricultural laws of the central government. Investigation was started from Tuesday night on all the borders to prevent farmers from entering the capital. The city police on Thursday increased security at all the borders of the national capital as farmers from Punjab came closer to Delhi under the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march in protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws. Also Read – Farmers march echo from Punjab to Haryana, Delhi, water showers, tear gas, lathi charge … Special pics of the full uproar

The police say that if the farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws of the center reach the borders of Delhi, they will not be allowed to enter the national capital. Considering the performance of farmers, strict checks are also being done in many places in Delhi. Also Read – Agra Mumbai National Highway Blocked: Medha Patkar stopped from crossing into Uttar Pradesh border, Mumbai-Agra National Highway closed

Many of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana involved in the demonstration reached the national capital by late evening. The city police has stopped traffic along the Singhu border in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march of Punjab farmers. Officials said that the arrival of traffic from Bahadurgarh towards Delhi on Thursday evening was also stopped. Also Read – Farmer protests: Haryana Police appeal, avoid traveling on NH 10 and NH 44, may be difficult

Police said, five sand-loaded trucks and three water canons (water splashes) have been deployed at the Singhu border to stop the tractors coming with the protesters. Drones have also been deployed to monitor law and order.

Another official said that barbed wire fences have been built along the barriers at the forefront of the Singhu border so that the protesters cannot cross.

To prevent farmers from entering Delhi, the Delhi Police has deployed police forces on NH-24, Chilla Seema, Tigri Seema, Bahadurgarh Seema, Faridabad Seema, Kalindi Kunj Seema and Singhu Seema.

Farmers coming from Punjab and Haryana are likely to enter Delhi from the Singhu border, in view of which a large number of police forces have been deployed there. To take stock of the situation, Delhi Police Commissioner S. N. Srivastava went to the border areas and said that the protesting farmers would not be allowed to enter the city.

He said, “The guidelines related to Kovid-19 states that no political program will be allowed, so their (farmers) request was not accepted. If they still try, we have deployed security personnel along the borders so that they are not allowed to enter the national capital. We are also in touch with the Punjab and Haryana Police. “

Asked about the problems being faced by the passengers, the Commissioner of Police said, “Since they (the protesting farmers) have blocked the national highway, there will be some problems.” But we will try to find a solution quickly… instead of coming towards the national capital, they (farmers) should go back and not violate the rules. “

Although the metro service from Delhi to other cities of NCR will remain operational, the metro service from neighboring cities to Delhi will be suspended on Friday. On the other hand, police today detained around 70 people of a group protesting at Jantar Mantar in support of farmers. The protesters included members of the Left Trade Union, members of SFI and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. A senior police officer said that more than 70 people, including women, were detained and later released.