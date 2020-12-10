Kisan Protest Latest News: Sukhbir Badal speaks about agriculture bill – Center is now imposing it like GST and demonetisation

Chandigarh: The peasant movement which started from 26 November is still not taking the name of calm. The five rounds of negotiations between the farmers and the government have been completely wasteful. Farmers’ organizations have refused to accept any thing of the government. About 40 peasant parties are determined to withdraw the agriculture bill. The farmers say that the government should take them back and make the bill again with the consent of the farmers. Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday, while reviewing the BJP-led central government, alleged that she wants to impose these ‘black laws’ on farmers just like demonetisation and GST. Also Read – IMA Will Strike Tomorrow: Doctors are also on strike along with the farmers’ movement, IMA announces strike in protest against this decision

Badal also criticized the central government for its efforts to present the agitating farmers as anti-nationals and demanded the withdrawal of new agricultural laws. He said, “The farmers want these laws to be withdrawn.” If farmers do not want these laws then why do you want to impose them? ” Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ ultimatum after the government’s assurance – ‘Time given till December 10 – If the laws are not canceled …’

Badal told the media on Thursday evening, Badal said, “He wants to impose this policy the same way as he had imposed demonetisation and GST and now he wants to make whatever law he can sit in offices. Forcibly implemented. Also Read – Kisan Andolan 2020: Farmers are planning to shut down Delhi-Jaipur NH, increased security in Gurugram

The SAD chief said, “This is a democratic country. If farmers do not want this (law). You are seeing that all the farmer organizations have come together. India was closed. Farmers do not want this law, then why do you want to keep it (law). I do not understand it. “

He alleged that “opposing and suppressing the voice” has become the government’s stand. He said, “You cannot suppress (voice) in democracy.” They are our countrymen. “