Kisan Protest: Meeting between government and farmer organizations ends, Center rejects demand for withdrawal of bill, this new proposal

new Delhi: All the farmers' organizations have been protesting in the borders of Delhi and adjoining states for more than a month in protest against the new farmers bill. To convince the farmers, the central government is constantly talking to the farmers union. Today, the sixth round of talks between farmers and the government was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. On behalf of the government, three Union ministers spoke to the farmers union. Farmers still remained adamant on the demand for withdrawal of the agricultural bill, but the government clearly rejected the demand for withdrawal of the farmers' bill and offered them to form a committee. The next round of talks between the government and the farmers will now be held on January 4.

Today's meeting was attended by Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Prakash on behalf of the government. During the sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock on the new agricultural laws, langar was organized for food by the protesting farmers in which the three ministers of the government attended and tasted the langar.

#UPDATE | Farmers leaders demand justice and compensation for the families of the farmers who died during the protest. https://t.co/0K85COVW75
– ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Farmer leaders said that talks are going on and point-wise discussions are being done on the agenda. During the last few meetings, the peasant leaders had arranged their own food, tea and snacks and the government had refused to eat the food they had organized.

Before the meeting started, the leaders of some farmer organizations said that farmers in some parts of the country are forced to sell their produce below the minimum support price due to falling prices. He said that till the government does not accept their demands, the agitation will continue.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters, “After the implementation of the new agricultural law in Uttar Pradesh, the price of produce fell by 50 percent. The produce is being sold at less than MSP. Paddy is being sold at Rs 800 per quintal. We will raise these issues in the meeting. “He said,” We will not leave Delhi until the demands are met. We will celebrate the new year at the (Delhi) border itself. “