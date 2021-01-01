Kisan Protet 2020: Farmers adamant about their demands, one Annadata killed at Ghazipur border during agitation

new Delhi: On Friday, a farmer from Bhagwanpur Nangal village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district was killed on the Ghazipur border during the agitation against the three agricultural laws implemented by the central government. The dead body of the farmer has been sent to his native village. Saurabh, an aide of Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who is leading the movement on the Ghazipur border, gave this information. Also Read – Kisan Andolan 2020: Government bows on 2 demands of farmers, next issue will be discussed on January 4 in the next round of talks

He said that Gharnan Singh of Bhagwanpur Nangal village in Baghpat district was involved in the ongoing sit-in demonstration at Ghazipur border and was completely healthy. He said that suddenly his health deteriorated on Friday and he died on the way to the hospital. Saurabh told that the late Galan Singh was around 57 years old. Also Read – Farmers Protest LIVE Update: Important talks between central government-farmers today, what will be the Annadata

Farmers have been camping since 26 November 2020 on the Ghazipur border, Tikari border and Singhu border, located on the borders of Delhi, the capital of the country. They are protesting against the cancellation of three new agricultural laws as well as other demands including legal guarantee for purchase of crops at minimum support price (MSP). Also Read – Prime Minister Modi protested against farmers’ clap-thali, amidst farmers protest today

However, the government has accepted their four major demands related to the stipulation of stubble burning and the provision of heavy penalty and jail sentence under the ordinance related to stubble burning and electricity subsidy in the meeting held on Wednesday and the other two demands on farmers’ organizations The next round of talks between the leaders and the government will be held on January 4.