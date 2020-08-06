Kisan Rail: From today the country’s first Kisan rail will run, farmers of these states including UP-Bihar will benefit, know the route

Kisan Rail Starting From 7th August: The first Kisan Rail (Kisan Rail) of the country is starting from 7 August. This train will start from Maharashtra today. Kisan Rail will go to Bihar. Meanwhile, this train will pass through many states. The Kisan Rail will be a full parcel train, in which the grain, fruits, vegetables etc. of the farmers will be brought and transported. So far, fruits, vegetables etc. go from one place to another in trucks by road, it takes more time than necessary. Till then the fruits and vegetables are at risk of spoilage and damage. This train will be a special parcel train in a way. Also Read – Trains will not be late with the great app of Indian Railways, equipped with live tracking facility, something will work

A year ago, the announcement of running such a train was made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to the announcement, now the Indian Railways is going to run this train from today. Farmers of many states of the country are expected to benefit from this train.

Kisan Rail Maharashtra to Bihar will run between Maharashtra and Bihar

The Kisan Rail will start between Maharashtra and Bihar. The train will run from Devlali Railway Station in Maharashtra to Danapur Railway Station in Bihar. This train will travel 1519 km from Devwali station in Maharashtra to Danapur station in Bihar. This train will take 32 hours to cover this journey.

This will be the route of Kisan Rail, will stop at these stations (Kisan Rail Route)

This train will start from Maharashtra and reach Bihar via Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, this train will stop at many stations. Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar and Buxar (Bihar) will reach Devlali, Maharashtra.