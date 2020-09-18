Kisan Samiti announced – ‘Stop Rail’ movement from 24 to 26 September to protest against agricultural reform bills

Chandigarh: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti decided on Thursday to intensify the protest against the agriculture bills of the central government, on Thursday announced that trains will not be allowed to run in Punjab between 24 to 26 September to protest against this bill. Also Read – Agricultural Reforms Bill: PM Modi said- Agricultural Reforms Bill will free farmers from middlemen and their profits will increase

The committee’s general secretary Saravan Singh Pandher said, “We have decided to hold a ‘rail stop’ movement against the bills related to agriculture in the state.” Various agricultural organizations in Punjab have already shut down in protest against this bill on 25 September. Has announced.

The Central Government has introduced these Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday. These are the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agricultural Services Agreement, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Let us tell you that after the Agriculture Bill is passed, PM Modi said that this bill will make farmers stronger. He said that now farmers will get rid of the troubles of middlemen and this will also give them huge profits. On the voices raised in opposition to the Agriculture Bill, the PM said that the Prime Minister said that “a lot of powers” are engaged in “confusing” the farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the agrarian reform bills passed in the Lok Sabha as “historic” and assured the farmers who are protesting against it that this bill will actually provide many more options to the farmers and empower them in the true sense. Huh.

Let me tell you that there was a lot of opposition in the agrarian states like Haryana, Punjab in protest against the agrarian reform bill. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday in protest against three bills related to agriculture. On Friday, President Ramnath Kovind also accepted his resignation.