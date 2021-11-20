Kisan Vijay Diwas: Congress will have fun ‘Kisan Vijay Diwas’ lately within the pleasure of having the rural regulation again, arrangements for birthday party around the nation

Kisan Vijay Diwas: All 3 agricultural regulations of the central govt (Farm Rules) After the announcement of withdrawal, the Congress is celebrating Kisan Vijay Diwas around the nation lately. (Kisan Vijay Diwas) Going to have fun and victory rally. In reality, after the rollback of petrol and diesel costs, that is the second one main determination that the central govt has taken after the general public’s protest. Now the Congress is all set to money in on all of the problems together with inflation.Additionally Learn – Farm Rules Repealed: High Minister Modi introduced to withdraw all 3 agriculture regulations. Will have to Watch

On this connection, Congress Common Secretary KC Venugopal has written a letter to all of the states announcing that when the withdrawal of the 3 agricultural regulations, Kisan Vijay Diwas must be celebrated via the Congress celebration around the nation. The birthday party of the withdrawal of the 3 regulations via the central govt must be made to be had to the folk, in addition to arrange a Kisan Vijay rally. The entire state presidents of Congress had been given this instruction from district degree to dam degree to have fun Kisan Vijay Diwas. Additionally Learn – After Farm Rules, now there’s a call for to repeal this regulation, know what Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind needs

Previous, from November 14, the Congress celebration had made up our minds to run a public consciousness marketing campaign in opposition to the insurance policies of the central govt around the nation. Congress began this marketing campaign on all of the problems like petrol-diesel worth, unemployment, inflation. The celebration had made up our minds to carry foot marches and procession via Congress leaders and employees at the strains of Dandi March. After this, giving reduction to most people, the Heart gave much less excise responsibility than the costs of petrol and diesel. On Friday, the central govt withdrew all 3 agricultural regulations. After those selections taken via the Heart, the Congress celebration has modified the method of its public consciousness marketing campaign. Additionally Learn – Farm Rules: Will the SAD-BJP alliance occur as soon as once more after the rural regulations are withdrawn? Know the solution of Sukhbir Badal