Kishore Ok Swamy Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures

In keeping with the criticism from DMK IT Wing, town police arrested him for spreading abusive and defaming content material of the current and previous leader minister. He was once charged below the sections 153, 505(1) (b) , 505(1) (c). He was once remanded to judicial custody till June 28. In 2020, he has been booked below sections 509 and 354D for harassing girls reporters on-line.
Kishore Ok Swamy Biography
|Identify
|Kishore Ok Swamy
|Actual Identify
|Kishore Ok Swamy
|Nickname
|Kishore
|Career
|Social Media Influencer, Political Analyst
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|41 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Studying, Song, Touring
|Delivery Position
|But to be up to date
|Native land
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Kishore Ok Swamy Officical Social Profiles
fb.com/kishore.kswamy
twitter.com/sansbarrier
Instagram: But to be up to date
Kishore Ok Swamy Pictures
Right here’s the newest footage of Social Media Influencer Kishore Ok Swamy,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.