Kishore Ok Swamy Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures

In keeping with the criticism from DMK IT Wing, town police arrested him for spreading abusive and defaming content material of the current and previous leader minister. He was once charged below the sections 153, 505(1) (b) , 505(1) (c). He was once remanded to judicial custody till June 28. In 2020, he has been booked below sections 509 and 354D for harassing girls reporters on-line.

Kishore Ok Swamy Biography

Identify Kishore Ok Swamy Actual Identify Kishore Ok Swamy Nickname Kishore Career Social Media Influencer, Political Analyst Date of Delivery But to be up to date Age 41 as of 2021 Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing But to be up to date Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date School But to be up to date Spare time activities Studying, Song, Touring Delivery Position But to be up to date Native land But to be up to date Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Kishore Ok Swamy Officical Social Profiles

fb.com/kishore.kswamy

twitter.com/sansbarrier

Instagram: But to be up to date

Kishore Ok Swamy Pictures

Right here’s the newest footage of Social Media Influencer Kishore Ok Swamy,

