KISS Censors Lyrics, Blood in Livestream to Duck Dubai Obscenity Laws

The guide has closed on “KISS 2020 Goodbye,” the band’s livestream occasion broadcast from the Palm in Dubai — however not with out altering a pair verses to adhere to native customs in the United Arab Emirates metropolis.

The band changed the phrase “virgin soul,” from the Gene Simmons-sung “God of Thunder,” to “sacred soul,” and in addition eliminated the phrase “bitch” from “100,000 Years.” Additionally nixed: the band’s famed blood-spitting theatrics.

Though a playground for the wealthy and well-known, Dubai is conservative about epithets which may not elevate an eyebrow in America. Something seen as a profanity or different unhealthy language may be labeled as an obscene act, and offenders may be fined as a lot as Dhs 10,000 ($2,700) or jailed. Saying the phrase “fuck” is a criminal offense in Dubai, because it “disgraces the dignity or the modesty” of an individual, in accordance to Article 373 of the UAE Penal Code.

KISS (with founding bassist Simmons and guitarist Paul Stanley now joined by guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer) performed a super-sized set of its “Finish of The Highway” tour setlist, 22 songs in all, on a 250-foot stage. The large manufacturing, produced by Landmarks Reside Presents and directed by Daniel Catullo, was filmed in 4K, with greater than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, and may be seen anytime (tickets for the replay can be found by tixr.com).

KISS additionally set two high-water (or high-pyro) marks destined for the Guinness Guide of World Data. One was essentially the most flame projections launched concurrently in a music live performance. “I can reveal that you simply achieved a grand whole of 73,” mentioned a rep for the Guiness Guide, on-camera. “You might be formally wonderful.”

KISS additionally set the file for the very best flame projections in a music live performance, with the brand new benchmark being “35 meters.”

The band remains to be ready on certification that it smashed the very best grossing pay-per-view livestream file for a rock live performance. The minimal requirement, the rep mentioned, is $10.4 million. The outcomes should not but licensed, and the group has appreciable competitors tonight with a Justin Bieber livestream additionally scheduled for New Yr’s Eve. “We nonetheless want to evaluate the proof,” the rep mentioned from the stage. “Good luck, guys.”

Setlist:

“Detroit Rock Metropolis”

“Shout It Out Loud”

“Deuce”

“Say Yeah”

“I Love It Loud”

“Heaven’s on Fireplace”

“Tears are Falling”

“Conflict Machine”

“Lick It Up”

“Calling Dr. Love”

“100,000 Years”

“Chilly Gin”

“God of Thunder”

“Psycho Circus”

“Parasite”

“Love Gun”

“I Was Made for Lovin’ You”

“Black Diamond”

Encore:

“Beth”

“Strutter”

“Do You Love Me”

“Rock and Roll All Nite”