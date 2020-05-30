Kiss Guitarist Bob Kulick Dies at 70 – Variety

Bob Kulick, who performed guitar for the rock band Kiss, has died, his brother introduced on Twitter. He was 70.

“I’m heartbroken to need to share the information of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his expertise as a musician and producer ought to at all times be celebrated. Please respect the Kulick Household’s privateness throughout this unhappy time. RIP,” wrote Bruce Kalick on Twitter on Friday.

Kulick auditioned for Kiss within the early 1970s, however the lead guitarist position went to Ace Frehley, who went on to co-found the band with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss in 1973. The musician contributed to a number of of Kiss’ albums and labored with Stanley on his solo album in 1978.

“We’re heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick household on this troublesome time,” the band posted on Twitter.

Kulick additionally performed with the West Coast heavy metallic band W.A.S.P., Lou Reed and singer Meat Loaf’s touring band, the Neverland Specific. He additionally co-wrote the track “Candy Victory” for the Tremendous Bowl-inspired episode of Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob Squarepants.”

His brother Bruce Kulick additionally performed guitar for Kiss between 1984 and 1996. The 2 brothers toured with Meat Loaf collectively and collaborated on just a few releases.