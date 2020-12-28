KISS Ready to ‘Kick 2020 in the Butt’ With New Year’s Eve Livestream

The clock is winding down towards New Yr’s Eve, and with most of the world prepared to kick the most tough yr ever to the curb, the self-proclaimed “hottest band in the world” is prepared to “KISS 2020 Goodbye” in grand style with a digital live performance reside from Dubai.

“We now have by no means been recognized for our subtlety and we’re not going to begin now,” singer-guitarist Paul Stanley tells Selection. “This yr has been an inconvenience for some and outright devastation for others. So who higher to kick it in the butt than us? And we’ll do it in eight-inch heels.”

KISS started 2020 prepared to have fun its last “Finish of the Highway” tour till Covid-19 shut down the world in addition to the touring trade in March. By the time Dec. 31 hits, it’ll have been 296 days since the group took to a stage to carry out. Stanley guarantees that what the group has deliberate for this Thursday will greater than make up for misplaced time.

“This present that we’re doing is every part we’ve completed on steroids. We’re planning on breaking Guinness world information,” he stated. “We now have, I feel ultimately rely, 1,000,000 and a half {dollars} of pyro. We’ll be enjoying all the songs that folks round the world anticipate to hear. And the band is in nice, nice form. This can be a great way to welcome in the subsequent yr, which we’re all ready for. We will lastly see mild at the finish of the tunnel. We simply have to all remember that till we’re all vaccinated, we’re not over this. Persons are celebrating a vaccine, however the vaccine means nothing till it’s utilized to you. So, with that in thoughts, we’re going to kick off the new yr and say goodbye to the outdated one in a style solely we may do.”

To drag off this monumental occasion, KISS partnered with Landmarks Dwell, an organization helmed by present director Dan Catullo. Landmarks presents concert events movies in totally different places, like Foo Fighters at the Acropolis in Greece, and has expertise pulling off massive scale occasions in unique locales. Catullo and a staff of 500 employees have been working diligently in Dubai, working with sponsors on what’s going to ultimately be a $10 million spectacular, together with the building of an enormous 250-foot stage constructed at Dubai’s Atlantis Lodge.

“We ripped out 70 palm timber to do it. We’re going to put them again, don’t fear, however we had them eliminated. We put this huge stage proper up at the fringe of the pool. And the pool itself is being integrated as a part of the set the place we’re really going to put flames in it and light-weight it on fireplace,” he stated. “After which Paul’s gonna fly to the different aspect of the stage, which is the different aspect of the pool. It’s fairly wild.”

The live performance is only one piece of KISS’ journey to the United Arab Emirates and the lengthy highway Landmarks Dwell is taking to get the band there. In the works is a documentary slated for the huge display in 2021. A movie crew has been working with Catullo for the previous three months, and followers can be in a position to see the ins and outs of how the greatest present of 2020 got here to be throughout the peak of a pandemic.

“We’ve been documenting each single second of it. We now have a documentary crew of virtually 50 individuals alone and we’re filming every part and that’s going to be a full film that comes out in film theaters and drive-in theaters in Could,” he stated.

The story really started earlier in the yr, as the group and Landmarks have been already setting plans in movement for an enormous occasion timed with its farewell tour, which is now on maintain.

“The ‘Finish of the Highway’ present that now we have, which is our last tour, is de facto the final KISS present, simply in phrases of know-how, we we’ve taken every part to an entire different stage, and let’s be frank about this: while you go to see every other band or every other act, you’re seeing the KISS present as a result of this DNA is in every part that’s completed these days,” he stated. “We wrote the ebook and now it was time for us on this finish of the highway to actually, actually put our stamp on every part we are able to.

“And we’re in this very lucky place that we’re actually at the prime of our recreation. And but we notice that we are able to’t keep right here ceaselessly. You may play beat the clock, however the clock in the end wins. If we have been sporting T-shirts and denims, we may play into our nineties, however we’re carrying round 40-plus kilos of substances and doing an Olympic marathon. So with that in thoughts, we introduced this tour and it’s actually been a blessing as a result of so many occasions in life, once we lose somebody or lose one thing, we’re stuffed with a sure sort of remorse about what we didn’t do or what we’d have stated. And in a way, it’s a victory lap, and likewise an opportunity to validate why individuals have championed us for thus lengthy.”

That was the plan. However on March 6, every part got here to a screeching halt.

“This yr was shaping up to be good,” Catullo stated. “We have been going to launch like a rocket. We have been shifting to an even bigger platform. It was going to be extra formidable than ever. And we have been preparing to hit the floor working in March. And I keep in mind precisely the day after I came upon how unhealthy this was going to be, as a result of I really flew to Oakland on March 6 to meet with KISS, as a result of I used to be speaking to them at the time about doing the farewell tour and shoot the final present.

“I used to be really in KISS’ dressing room when Paul got here in and so they began speaking about how they need to cancel the remainder of the tour,” Catullo continued, “as a result of it was getting unhealthy. And that was the first time it actually struck me how unhealthy this was going to be. The very subsequent week, the ‘Life Is Lovely’ pageant was cancelled.”

By summer time, Catullo was in survival mode. With the reside occasion house on pause — aside from the onslaught of digital, lo-fi front room concert events and pre-taped fare on social media — he spent the summer time attempting to work out how to keep afloat. He even explored doing a collection of 10 reveals in Australia, the place the instances have been seemingly on the decline. That concept was scrapped when Australia went again into lock down. It was then that Catullo was advised to look into Dubai, which had fewer instances.

“I instantly flew to Dubai. I met with individuals out right here. They have been fantastic. tourism labored with me, and everyone stated let’s carry the present right here. Into my first name was to (KISS supervisor Doc McGhee), and I requested him, ‘How about ending the yr with the greatest present?’”

What began out as being an enormous, loud farewell to KISS’ touring life has morphed into one thing else: the greatest present in the historical past of the band and an enormous image of hope for an trade in disaster. If all goes effectively — Catullo says pre-sales have been regular and estimates about 250,000 viewers can be tuned in — there can be extra to come in 2021. Catullo says he’s already in talks with different artists keen to carry out in Dubai, and says there can be 10 extra reveals on the approach.

“We want to pull this off to carry hope to our trade,” he stated. “Exterior of my work, I’m an enormous live performance fan, and I’ve been lacking reveals, and I like him to loss of life, however I don’t want to see John Legend in his front room once more. We want huge productions, and I miss the huge stage and the huge mild reveals and getting extra bang on your buck.”

To do that, Landmarks has employed a military — a KISS Military, if you’ll — of employees, and has partnered with UAE’s American Hospital to be sure all Covid-19 pointers are in place to maintain the workers protected. The crew is split into teams of 25, with color-coordinated, microchipped wristbands to assist with contact tracing. Moreover, there can be over 6,000 COVID checks administered. Catullo initially estimated about $750,000 of the finances can be allotted to security measures alone.

“We now have a COVID security handbook, and there’s on-line coaching earlier than individuals come right here. We check everyone each day, and everyone has to put on a masks always and social distance,” he stated. “All the crew members have totally different coloured, coded passes. So when you have a blue cross, you’ve got to keep close to the blue individuals. It’s most likely the most complicated manufacturing I’ve ever had.”

In accordance to Stanley, he and bassist Gene Simmons, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer are taking the virus critically, and prior to arriving in Dubai on Emirates Airways — the place every member have been sequestered in separate cabins on planes with hospital stage air filtration — rehearsals have been simply as strict.

“We’re coping, and examined nearly every day. The room that we’re rehearsing in is cleaned and sterilized each day, and no person else is allowed into the facility. We now have between two and three individuals working with us and that’s it,” the singer stated. “No person’s allowed in. We take this very critically, all the approach to the 500 crew members who have been placing this collectively. All people has to be examined. And never solely are we attempting to lead by instance, however we’re making it recognized that that is actually the protocol for proper now. This isn’t a time for anyone to let up.”

These measures included checks earlier than the group flew to Dubai this previous weekend to being examined instantly upon touchdown.

“We’ve definitely completed every part doable, and in phrases of household gatherings or something of that kind round the holidays, that was a no-go this yr,” he stated.

As for the security of the viewers, company can be viewing the present from their resort balconies or from a snug distance from the stage.

“It will likely be 3000 individuals there, though they are going to be fairly distant from us at Atlantis, which is only a staggering resort the place we’ll be performing,” Stanley stated. “However that stated, I’ve at all times thought as a performer that the digicam or the microphone is only a approach to get shut to individuals. So whether or not they’re there in actuality or there in spirit, I’ll ensure that everyone’s sitting on their couch feels that I’m there for them.”

To this point, the protocols are working. Catullo maintains that to this point there has not been one case of Covid on workers.

“KISS has been so nice, and never solely are they taking this virus critically, however they wished to do that. Like they’re actually wanting ahead to bringing individuals the greatest present of the yr,” he stated. ” I do imagine that all of us assume that that is like larger than KISS and greater than Landmarks at this level. There’s nothing huge. There’s nothing of this measurement, anyplace in the world proper now. So all eyes can be on us. That is the place the occasion’s going to be at.”

He continued: “All people’s keen to put in the additional effort. And that’s, what’s actually nice about this. All people was on board with it — KISS, the crew, everyone, as a result of everyone is aware of what this implies. We wanted to do one thing like this for the trade to give some hope or ending the yr with hope. And we’re attempting to ship a message that that is coming again. We’re going to be okay.”

Provides Stanley, “In the midst of what so many individuals have gone by means of, and in the midst of hopefully seeing this come to an finish, I feel there’s trigger for celebration. There isn’t going to be a lot else that’s televised on New Years Eve. And fairly frankly, when you have one thing you’d fairly do than watching KISS kick ass and blow up an entire lot of stuff enjoying music, I want I used to be you.”