Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

Kiss Sixth Sense is a book that is based on the web book Kiss Sixth Sense. This South Korean K Drama series is made by Nam Ki Hoon and is in the romance, fantasy, and supernatural subgenres. Will there be a second season of Kiss Sixth Sense? Let’s look into it! On May 25, 2022, the first episode of this 12-part TV show was shown. On June 29, 2022, you’ll be able to stream the last episode of the season. Each week, two episodes are shown.

Jeon Yoo Ri is the screenwriter for this series, which has important characters like Yoon Kye Sang, Seo Ji Hye, and Kim Ji Suk. The series has an 8.2 out of 10 rating on MyDramaList.

Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 Cast

Find the names of the characters who are likely to be back for the second season if the show is renewed.

Seo Ji-hye as Hong Ye-seul

Yoon Kye-sang as Cha Min-hoo

Kim Ji-seok as Lee So-hwan

Lee Joo-yeon as Oh Ji-young

Some of the other people in the cast could be–

Hwang Bo-ra as Jang Um-ji

Kim Ga-eun as Ban Ho-woo

Tae In-ho as Oh Seung-taek

Yoo Jung-ho as Yeom Kyung-seok

Kim Mi-soo as Kim Min-hee

Jung Ra-el as Lee Ye-hong

Yoon Jung-hoon as Kim Ro-ma

Kim Ki-doo as Kang Sang-goo

Kim Jae-hwa as Cho Seon-hee

Park Sung-geun as Vice President of Zewoo

Yoo Seung-mok as Morphes Advertising Director

Lee Han-wi as Oh Ji-young

Kim Hee-jeong as Kim Sara

Um Hyo-sup as Kim Hae-jin

Kiss Sixth Sense Plot Summary

The movie “Kiss Sixth Sense” is centered on the webcomic of the same name. Hong Ye-seul is the main character of the story. When she kisses someone, she can see their future. She has never told anyone about this potential of hers because she wanted to stay out of trouble. So far, she hasn’t found the right guy with whom she can have a close relationship. She works for Cha Min-hoo, who is a bad boss, at the company.

Her power hasn’t been very useful until one day when she kisses her evil boss Min-hoo by accident. As soon as she kisses him, she can see themselves together in the future. She finds them both in the same bed. She became confused, but even worse, she got the biggest surprise of her life. She couldn’t even think about sleeping with her evil boss, who she hates more than anyone else. She gets trapped in the worst possible situation, where she can’t talk to anyone about it or keep it in her mind. She has to suffer alone.

But fate had other plans for her. After she kissed her boss, she found out the next day that her first love had been recruited to work in the same department as her. Well, now she starts to feel like everything is coming to an end. On one side, she saw a future with her evil boss, and on the other, she saw a future with her first love. Do you truly think that the choices she makes will change her future?

Even the bad boss Cha Min-hoo has a secret he isn’t telling. Hong Ye-team seul’s is led by Min-hoo. He knows her in more ways than just as the team leader. He has known Ye-Seul since they were kids. But Ye-seul does not remember anything from her childhood about him. He feels bad about it and makes the decision not to tell her this secret. Since they were kids, he has always loved Ye-seul.

What can we expect from Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2?

No story details are given away. What will occur in the next season is hard to guess. There are 55 chapters in the webtoon series, and the end of season 1 was a big cliffhanger, so it’s likely that season 2 of the drama series will pick up where season 1 left off.

How many episodes will there be in Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2?

We can’t say how many episodes Kiss Sixth Sense season 2 will have because it hasn’t been decided yet if the show will be back for a second season.

Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 trailer?

There are no plans for a new trailer because a return has not been confirmed. We know that they haven’t even started filming yet, based on what we know. It looks to be going to take a lot of time.

Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 Release Date

There are 12 episodes in the first season. It started on May 25, 2022, and ended on June 29, 2022. As was already said, there hasn’t been an official announcement about a second part yet. However, since the webtoon is still going on, there is a good chance that there will be a second season. This is true even though the drama series has been a huge hit. Most likely, the new episodes will come out in the middle or end of 2023.

Where can I watch Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2?

You can watch the Korean drama “Kiss Sixth Sense” on Disney+Hotstar.