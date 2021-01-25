‘Kiss the Floor’ Documentary Available for Free to Schools

The award-winning environmental documentary: “Kiss the Floor” might be made free to educators, in addition to a follow-up curriculum by the Nationwide Science Instructing Affiliation, beginning Jan. 28.

Narrated by Woody Harrelson, the Grade 6-12 model of the critically acclaimed eco-doc will embody new sequences and a supplementary curriculum. Administrators Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell will launch a 45-minute instructional model of the documentary that might be made free to all colleges, college students, lecturers,and group educators by way of the documentary’s web site.

The brand new scenes not initially included in the characteristic movie are a collection of person-on-street interviews with Rosario Dawson and a scene by which Tony Tenfingers, a Lakota Elder, describes the significance of the once-prevalent buffalo for Native American peoples. It is usually out there with subtitles in 18 languages together with English closed captions, Spanish, Mandarin and Hindi.

“Rebecca and I are proud to current this new model of “Kiss the Floor” for free and make it extensively out there on-line to 114,000 U.S. colleges and to over 35 million college students nationally and hundreds of thousands extra internationally,” mentioned Josh Tickell. “One in all the key messages in our movie is our youth are the best-positioned leaders when it comes to implementing the practices of regeneration and local weather change reversal.”

“’Kiss the Floor: For Schools’ represents a watershed second for our nation’s instructional system,” mentioned Rebecca Tickell. “That is the first time that local weather change reversal by way of regeneration and drawdown might be taught in school rooms — each on-line and in individual. This movie and the curriculum that’s forthcoming will present highly effective new instruments to college students in every single place.”

Moreover, a DVD model, which incorporates each the 45-minute training lower and the authentic 84-minute model, can be out there free to colleges at KissTheGroundMovie.com.