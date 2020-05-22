‘Kissing Booth 2’ Release Date – Variety

“The Kissing Booth 2,” the sequel to Netflix’s in style teen rom-com, will debut on the streaming service this summer season. The follow-up — once more starring Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi — drops on Netflix on July 24.

King shared the information Thursday evening throughout a dwell occasion on YouTube, the place she was joined by fellow solid members to share secrets and techniques concerning the upcoming film.

“The Kissing Booth” turned a breakout hit amongst teen audiences when it premiered in 2018. On the time, Netflix reported that it was one in all its most-rewatched authentic movies that 12 months. Although Netflix not often offers statistics in context, the corporate’s chief content material officer Ted Sarandos stated “The Kissing Booth” was “one of many most-watched films within the nation, and possibly on the earth.”

The unique movie follows King’s character, a excessive schooler who runs into hassle when she begins to fall for her greatest buddy’s older brother. The sequel’s tagline is “Guidelines may be damaged, however so can hearts.”

Molly Ringwald, Meganne Younger and Carson White are reprising their roles from “The Kissing Booth,” whereas Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Zakhar Perez have joined the solid.

Vince Marcello directed “The Kissing Booth 2” from a screenplay he wrote with Jay Arnold. Each have been tailored from novels by Beth Reekles.