‘Kissing Booth 3’ Secretly Filmed at Netflix

Only a few days after “The Kissing Booth 2” debuted on Netflix, the streaming service introduced a 3rd film within the teen romance franchise is within the works.

And there’s extra excellent news for Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) followers: “The Kissing Booth 3” was secretly shot at the identical time because the sequel, so filming is already full. It’s at present in post-production and can premiere on Netflix in 2021. Your entire solid — together with King, Joel Courtney, Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald — will return for the follow-up.

“It was the toughest secret to maintain,” Courtney stated Sunday throughout a reside YouTube occasion with the solid .

Regardless of unfavourable opinions from critics, “The Kissing Booth” sequence has been wildly in style amongst teen audiences at Netflix. After the primary movie was launched in 2018, Netflix reported it was one in every of its most-rewatched authentic movies that yr.

“The Kissing Booth” motion pictures middle on a highschool pupil (King), who falls in love along with her finest buddy’s older brother (Elordi). The third entry continues to observe their unlikely relationship and picks up after the occasions of the second film — a cliffhanger that leaves King’s character grappling with the place to attend school.

In her evaluation for Selection, Courtney Howard stated the sequel had a “smidge extra redeeming worth than its predecessor.”

“Although its imaginatively named sequel ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ hits comparable beats, themes and emotional touchstones, it delivers a couple of refreshing particulars by giving the heroine extra company in her quest to search out happiness — but not fairly sufficient to justify its interminable run time,” she wrote.

“The Kissing Booth” movies are primarily based on the e-book sequence by Beth Reekles. Vince Marcello is again to direct “The Kissing Booth 3,” which he wrote with Jay Arnold.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.