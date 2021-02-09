Kitano Takeshi Sets ‘Neck’ as Final Film

Kitano Takeshi, the 74-year-old icon of Japanese gangster movies and TV comedy, has set “Kubi” (Neck) as his subsequent movie — and presumably the final film that he’ll direct.

The movie is a interval actioner based mostly on Kitano’s 2019 novel of the identical title, revealed by Kadokawa, in keeping with native journal Josei Jishin, which reported the information as an unconfirmed unique. Kitano’s company had no remark. Nonetheless, the story is being extensively disseminated by Japanese media.

Taking pictures is meant to start out in Could with Ken Watanabe reportedly signed to star. Kitano will likely be working with a brand new employees minus the participation of long-time producer Mori Masayuki .

Kitano’s most up-to-date movie as director is the 2017 “Outrage Coda,” which completed with $15 million in Japan. His largest profession hit, nevertheless, was “Zatoichi,” Kitano’s tackle the long-lasting interval motion collection a couple of blind swordsman that earned $27 million in 2003. One inspiration for “Kubi” is the 1954 Akira Kurosawa traditional “Seven Samurai,” a movie Kitano significantly admires.

The novel “Kubi” is considered one of many fictional remedies of the real-life Honno-ji Incident, by which famed warlord Oda Nobunaga was assassinated at a temple in Kyoto in 1582. The characters are primarily actual historic figures, together with Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the Nobunaga retainer who avenges his useless lord in battle, and Sorori Shinzaemon, a Hideyoshi attendant famous for his wit.

In Kitano’s novel, which begins previous to the assassination, Shinzaemon captures Araki Murashige, a Nobunaga common accused of disloyalty. The plot revolves across the destiny of Murashige, whose neck Nobunaga goals to sever.

In 2018, Kitano stepped down from the Workplace Kitano manufacturing and expertise administration agency that he and Mori co-founded in 1992. On the time, Mori mentioned that Kitano wished to “lay down the burdens he has been carrying … and improve his private time.” A Netflix biopic about Kitano can also be within the works.